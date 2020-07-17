Last Updated:

Son’s Hilarious Prank On Mom Leaves Netizens Chuckling, Tweeple Share Similar Incidents

Recently, a Twitter user shared an instance wherein her son pulled a hilarious prank on her which has left netizens chuckling as well as impressed.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
prank

With coronavirus restrictions in place in most parts of the world, there is still not much a person can do while confined inside four walls of the home. However, people have become more active on social media where they have been uploading content regularly and sometimes it's just too much to digest. Recently, a Twitter user shared an instance wherein her son pulled a hilarious prank on her which has left netizens also chuckling. 

In the Twitter post, user Tenessa Gemelke mentions that her son tricked her with his silly yet hilarious prank. In the caption, Tenessa said that the prank started when her son called her saying that there was ‘leak under the kitchen sink’. She shared two images of ‘serious leak’ and it definitely seems to be a cause of concern. 

READ: Kid's Football Skills Leave Harbhajan Singh Amazed, Netizens Call Him 'Chota Ronaldo’

Netizens impressed 

Since shared, the post has garnered more than 341,000 likes. With thousands of retweets and comments, netizens couldn’t stop laughing after seeing the #SeriousLeek. While several users shared how they got pranked by their kids or siblings, others wrote, “Give him whatever he wants for Christmas. By him I meant your son, the leek looks like he got an attitude and don’t deserve nothing”. Another user also added, “This is indisputable evidence that you’re raising him right”. 

READ: Good News: 15-year-old Cousins Raise Funds For Health Camps For Needy Amid COVID-19

READ: World Emoji Day 2020 Marked By 'The Butter Girl' Of Amul; See Topical

READ: World Emoji Day: Allu Arjun, Prabhas' Memes Storm Internet As Fans Celebrate With Emojis

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all