Son’s Hilarious Prank On Mom Leaves Netizens Chuckling, Tweeple Share Similar Incidents

With coronavirus restrictions in place in most parts of the world, there is still not much a person can do while confined inside four walls of the home. However, people have become more active on social media where they have been uploading content regularly and sometimes it's just too much to digest. Recently, a Twitter user shared an instance wherein her son pulled a hilarious prank on her which has left netizens also chuckling.

In the Twitter post, user Tenessa Gemelke mentions that her son tricked her with his silly yet hilarious prank. In the caption, Tenessa said that the prank started when her son called her saying that there was ‘leak under the kitchen sink’. She shared two images of ‘serious leak’ and it definitely seems to be a cause of concern.

My son came and got me, saying there was a serious leak under the kitchen sink. pic.twitter.com/OEqnR1McJ6 — Tenessa Gemelke (@gemelket) July 14, 2020

Netizens impressed

Since shared, the post has garnered more than 341,000 likes. With thousands of retweets and comments, netizens couldn’t stop laughing after seeing the #SeriousLeek. While several users shared how they got pranked by their kids or siblings, others wrote, “Give him whatever he wants for Christmas. By him I meant your son, the leek looks like he got an attitude and don’t deserve nothing”. Another user also added, “This is indisputable evidence that you’re raising him right”.

Drop that boy a little more in allowance this week. That's some legit dad joking. He's gifted. — Matt Klingler (@mattek12) July 16, 2020

It’s like the couple that lived in our fridge without paying rent... pic.twitter.com/x8JaXPZwIW — Duke of Cucamonga (@CucamongaDuke) July 15, 2020

I can see your son will grow to be an adult of sublime taste and refinement. Well done. — @sleepycephalopod (@TiredCephalopod) July 16, 2020

This is brilliant I'm going to do this to my boyfriend! — 𝔄𝔫𝔫𝔞 𝔅𝔯𝔬𝔡𝔰𝔨𝔞𝔶𝔞 (@spac3_flow3r) July 16, 2020

My daughter got me with, ”There is water running down the stairs!” pic.twitter.com/rcMW9n8ei8 — Sam Waggoner (@swaggoner) July 15, 2020

11: Mama, I think the milk is bad.

Me: No, I checked it. I had some in my coffee and it was fine.

11, insistent: I really think it’s gone bad.

Me: It’s fine. Trust me.

11: *opens fridge* pic.twitter.com/xlXUAKEIHI — Joy Campbell (@wombatmama) July 16, 2020

My daughter got me with this one too. pic.twitter.com/N1JdbQ7tmF — DJ (@damianjohnson) July 15, 2020

My Daughters told me, "Dad, come quick! The milk has gone bad!" pic.twitter.com/rBdnYkTzUO — Aaron Penn (@AaronPenn1) July 15, 2020

