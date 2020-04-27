Spain: From Fish To Toy Dogs, Some People Are Taking Unusual 'pets' For Walk Amid Lockdown

Spain is under complete lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the government has allowed people to leave their homes from time to time to walk their pets. The exemption from the strict stay-at-home order has now prompted several people to get creative with what the authorities mean by the term ‘pets’.

The Spanish authorities have taken to Twitter to share images and videos of people walking their fish and toy dog in a bid to deceive the police and walk freely on the road.

From walking a hen to dressing like a T-rex, some people in Spain have been using creative ways to get past the lockdown orders. Earlier this month, the Spanish National Police also shared an image of a man who was getting fined for ‘walking’ a fishbowl in Logrono. Authorities also shared a video of a man walking a hen on a leash.

‘Will be penalised’

The caption of the Twitter post roughly translates as “Agents of the police have sanctioned a person for going out to "walk" his fish on the street. Agents spotted him on Logroño carrying a fish tank against what is stipulated in the RD of the State of Alarm”.

The Spanish Civil Guards said, “Civil guards of Lanzarote denounce a person for failing to comply with the movement limitation measures imposed by the state while walking a hen” (rough translation).

Meanwhile, another man was also caught walking a toy dog in a bid to deceive the police. The Spanish police urged people not to try to deceive the authorities and wrote, "We are facing a VERY SERIOUS situation with people walking down the street trying to deceive the police ... DO NOT cheat us and you will also be penalised. It is a matter of public health” (rough translation).

Last month, the police department in the southernmost city of Murcia also posted a video in which one could see an unidentified person being stopped by the police as the person was dressed as a T-rex. The authorities wrote, “In alarm, pets are allowed to walk accompanied by a person, always with short walks to relieve themselves. Having a Tyrannosaurus rex complex is not covered”.

