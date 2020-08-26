Fan Spots Link Between Tony Stark's Death Scene And 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Marvel fans have always been on the top of their game to point out some easter eggs from a number of releases. One such detail was pointed out by a Marvel fan on Reddit. The user shared a video from Spider-Man: Far From Home that could have a link with Avengers: Endgame. Read more to know about Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Marvel fan spots connection between Spider-Man: Far From Home and Tony Stark's death scene

The fan shared a scene where Spider-Man and Mysterio were trying to takedown an Elemental. The video shows how Quentin Beck’s sacrifice is similar to Tony Stark's death scene form Endgame. The fan shared the video on and spotted Mysterio's snap. After looking at the video again, it is certain that Mysterio surely did a snap before destroying the Elemental which was similar to Tony Stark's death scene in the Endgame.

The film shows that Mysterio is dead at the end of the film, but fans still believe that he’s still alive. In Far From Home’s end, the entire world gets to know the identity of Spider-Man. The next addition to the Spider-Man franchise will be a third solo film whose pre-production stage is speculated to begin soon.

Other Marvel fans have also taken to their Reddit accounts to express their views about the same. A fan wrote, “Ohhhh, it’s definitely in the same place as Tony’s hand. That’s a cool find.” and are trying to make sense out of the easter egg.

But on the other hand, some believe that it’s just a gesture player by Mysterio to let out his energy throughout. Another fan backed up the video by writing that, “It is a snap. You see it, you hear it, and it lets off an energy spark. It's Mysterio doing it to **** with Peter because the same thing happened to his other mentor, Iron Man”.

More about the MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of the Infinity Saga and has now started a new journey called Phase 4. The new storyline will have some familiar superheroes like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spiderman. The MCU fans have been waiting for a new film to be released. The makers have also announced some release dates for the upcoming films. Here are some upcoming Marvel movies with their potential release dates.

Black Widow: Nov 06, 2020

The Eternals: Feb 12, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings: May 07, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming 3: Nov 05, 2021

Thor: Love And Thunder: Feb 11, 2022

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness: Mar 25, 2022

Black Panther 2: May 06, 2022

