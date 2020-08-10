Netizens Find The Real Dog Among Wooden Carved Canines In Video, Call Him 'poser'

A video showing a few breathtaking sculptures along with a cute dog is doing rounds on social media. The pooch is named Tsuki-kun. Little Tsuki-kun has shown how dogs can be deceptive at times. However, spotting the pooch among the wooden carved animals is what the video is all about.

The 'poser' dog

Posted on Twitter from an animal woodcarver’s account on August 8, the video begins with a shot of the room filled with animal wood carvings. From cats to dogs, realistic-looking sculptures of various animals posing differently, the room has it all. Further, the video takes us to a wooden platform where carvings of a few dogs and a rabbit are placed. That is where you will find the real dog. Black in colour with puppy eyes, he is seen posing dynamically. The duration of the video is 30 seconds and it has managed to gain over 5 million views. It has been aptly captioned as, “It was turned into a sculpture again”.

Quite a buzz has been created on Twitter as the video has garnered almost 500K likes and 121.7K Retweets and comments. While few people are in complete awe, others cannot stop but appreciate the amazing work of the woodcarver. People have also Retweeted the video with their own captions.

Find the real doggo https://t.co/YHTKSktazG — Saurabh (@saurav1986) August 10, 2020

What an absolutely good baby! 💜😍💜 And what amazingly beautiful woodwork! 💜😱💜 https://t.co/1SHoEY7ROD — Freyja's Konjures™ 🦊 (@FreyjasKonjures) August 10, 2020

Stealth skill leveled up! https://t.co/lKgbjcZU1V — Evan Hayden (@electrofreeze) August 10, 2020

This is not the first time a dog has gained so much love and attention from the netizens. A few days back, a video posted on Twitter showed pet dogs enjoying their ride along with their hooman on a motorbike. Posted by former Basketball player Rex Chapman, the 49-second video showcases the pooches named Biscuit and Waffles on a fun ride around the city. Both the pooches could be seen wearing pink coloured glasses. The wholesome video also highlights the curiously of the golden retriever Waffles who could be seen constantly checking things around.

(Image Credits: Twitter/JazzyFang)

