Squirrel 'baba' Performing 'Kapalbhati Asana' Gives Fitness Goals, Watch Video

While practising yoga regularly has proven to have several health benefits, a video of a squirrel performing kapalbhati has taken the Internet by storm. The 58-seconds-clip shared on Twitter by IFS officer Saket Badola shows the squirrel acing the yoga asana. In the video, one can see the ‘Baba squirrel dev’ standing upright with its hands folded in front as it seems to exhale air with force.

‘Awesome kapalbhati’

With nearly 12,000 views, the video has also managed to receive thousands of likes and several comments. While some called one internet user suggested that the squirrel is not performing yoga and instead of dancing, others called the animal ‘baba’. One internet user also wrote, “Sir, maybe a Mithun da fan”.

Here are some of the trending comments,

Baba squirrel dev — Aman D Rathi (@AmanDRathi1) May 12, 2020

😁😁. But their kapalbhati is melodious sounds while ours is with grunts — Aps (@aceaps) May 12, 2020

Perfect: kahan se uthha ke ley ayye superb clip.👏 — Mohan Ch.Pargaien IFS (@pargaien) May 12, 2020

That's awesome! — Kayzad Kasad (@KayzadKasad) May 12, 2020

Awesome kapalbhati... 👍🏻 — Nisha manohar (@PaldiyaNisha) May 12, 2020

Encouraging and funny at the same time😁😁 — Sarita Khatri (@saritakhatri15) May 12, 2020

Hahahaha..epic😄

I had my headphones on and the song was "twist" from Love aaj Kal @deepikapadukone ..Perfect rhythm 💃 — Komal Panwar (@Panwar_K06) May 12, 2020

Can't stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣..Too cute sir — Komal Panwar (@Panwar_K06) May 12, 2020

Lol apka competitor aagaya guruji @yogrishiramdev — avi_techie (@avi_trends) May 12, 2020

Recently, another hilarious video of a squirrel searching for nuts in a feeder shaped like US President Donald Trump’s head had gone viral on social media. The video which was shared back in 2018, featured a squirrel hunting for nuts inside the feeder in a way that it seemed like she is donning Trump's head on her tiny body. The video was shot at Signal Mountain, Tennessee, USA.

