Starbucks And Flipkart Have A ‘Brew-lliant’ Exchange On Twitter, Amuse Internet

On November 4, Flipkart and Starbucks amused the internet with a witty exchange of words regarding Starbucks 'recent launch of its merchandise on Flipkart for consumers. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the popular chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves wrote "Hey @Flipkart, it's time to flip your cart in my direction. I have some stuff I think you'll enjoy!", indicating that it was time for the e-commerce website to sell Starbucks’ signature products for the coffee lovers. To this, the online retailer replied, “Well, @StarbucksIndia you've e-comm to the right guy! Aisle be right there!”

The conversation between the two firms revolved around the recent tie-up that now makes Starbucks essentials available on Flipkart’s portal. Therefore, as Starbucks requested Flipkart to "throw the cart" its way so the two can commence a business, the e-commerce portal replied that the brewing brand had chosen the “right guy” and that the “aisle” [i will] be right there. Furthermore, Starbucks responded, saying, “I’m gonna fill your kart, @Flipkart! You’re gonna be brim-full of fa-brew-lousness [Fabulousness].” As netizens heeded the interesting one to one of the two brands bonding over the business, Flipkart called Starbucks a pal as it said, “Send ‘em over, bud. I’ll make some room on my shelves for your merchandise.”

Hey @Flipkart, it's time to flip your cart in my direction. I have some stuff I think you'll enjoy! — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) November 4, 2020

Well, @StarbucksIndia you’ve e-comm to the right guy! Aisle be right there! — Flipkart (@Flipkart) November 4, 2020

I’m gonna fill your kart, @Flipkart! You’re gonna be brim full of fa-brew-lousness! — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) November 4, 2020

Send ‘em over, bud. I’ll make some room on my shelves for your merchandise. — Flipkart (@Flipkart) November 4, 2020

Knew I could count on you! You’re brew-lliant, mate. — Starbucks India (@StarbucksIndia) November 4, 2020

Flipkart says 'I'm beside myshelf'

Calling Flipkart a “brew-lliant” mate, Starbucks added, “Knew I could count on you!” It added, “I think this is going to be a latte fun and a mug-nificent friendship.” In a hilarious response to its recent business partner, Flipkart said, “I'm beside myshelf with excitement!” Taking note of the engrossing chitchat between the two brands on Twitter, netizens commented saying that there was “something brewing between the two.” “New collaboration,” a user pointed out. “Whatever is brewing here, I m ON!” Said the third. Many poured in laughter in the comments thread at the witty back and forth.

I'm beside myshelf with excitement! — Flipkart (@Flipkart) November 4, 2020

Soon can order coffee at discounted price from Flipkart 😍🤗 pic.twitter.com/gPbDkojpav — Sha (@ruman_sh) November 4, 2020

New collaboration? Should #coffee lovers be expecting coffee deliveries soon — U r v i 🇮🇳 (@urvibarman) November 4, 2020

new collab! — ngl we do be vibing tho (@ps_ps_ps_ps_) November 4, 2020

😂😂😂😂 — 𝓐𝓷𝓲𝓻𝓾𝓭𝓱 𝓝𝓪𝓲𝓴 (@AnirudhNaik24) November 4, 2020

