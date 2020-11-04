Don’t Go Breaking My Heart Performance By An Artist Amazes Netizens; Watch

A video of an artist recreating Don’t Go Breaking My Heart went viral after the sheer creativity that was observed in the video by netizens. Artist Darrell Thorne painted his face in a manner that allowed him to lip-sync both the artists in the song. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart was originally sung by Elton John and Kiki Dee in a vintage album. The song got popular and is still one of the favourite duets from the artists. Thus, the performance of Darrell Thorne marvelled audiences, who also appreciated it on social media.

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart performance by an artist goes viral

As the video begins, Darrell Thorne can be seen as Elton John as he begins to sing the song. As the song eventually progresses, he covers Kiki Dee as well, this time in a different makeup. Darrell Thorne uses a mirror to complete the full face look of the characters that he created. Half of his face features him as Elton John while the other half features him as a female singer. The artist used a mirror placed exactly at the centre of his face to emulate the full-faced look of both the characters he played in the song.

In the viral video, Darrell Thorne can also be seen making transitions based on the beats of the songs. As the beats go from high temp to normal, he can be seen moving his head in a particular manner. The movement created a music video like transition making it seem as if it were an actual music video sung by two separate individuals. The audiences were simply marvelled at the spectacle Darrell Thorne had created through the amazing video. He managed to astonish audiences with his talent. Several netizens were pleased with the video and left comments praising him and the amazing talent that he used to make the video. At the time of this writing, the video shared by Darrell Thorne stood at over 6 thousand reactions and over a thousand comments. People have also begun sharing his video which has contributed to his video going viral over the internet.

