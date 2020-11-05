Video: Hyderabad Cop Runs 2 Km To Clear Way For Ambulance, Netizens Call Him 'role Model'

In a commendable gesture, a Hyderabad cop ran for 2 km to make way for an ambulance carrying a critical patient amid the rush hour traffic congestion. Constable G. Babji who has been honoured by the department for his due diligence and humanity, became a role model for the entire police department after he valiantly steered the motorcades off the path from Abids GPO Junction to Andhra Bank Koti as the ambulance was in an emergency to reach the hospital as soon as it could for the treatment of the patient. The duty-bound officer made the Abids Traffic Police Station proud as he earned applauds and respect for his selfless gesture.

“HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for an ambulance,” IPS officer Anil Kumar wrote in a post on Twitter, sharing the video. “Well done. HTP in the service of citizens,” he added. In the nearly 2 minute clip, the cop can be seen making relentless efforts to lead the ambulance for it to make it to the medical facility without delay in the traffic. Cop’s prompt action impressed many across social media as the video went viral and people praised officer Babji's “humanity”.

Many called Babji’s gesture a morale booster as they said the kind cop helped restore faith in the police department’s commitment for the protection of the civilians. “Sincere policeman like him should be rewarded by way of promotion, as well as financial help. And should be recognized during republic day, rather than giving awards to actors and actresses,” a commenter said, hailing the cop’s actions. “Hats off he deserves a medal if not for anything but to boost the morale of such amazing policemen,” one other said.

Read: Donald Trump's Spiritual Adviser Leads 'bizarre' Prayer, Netizens Say 'done With Country'

Read: Don’t Go Breaking My Heart Performance By An Artist Amazes Netizens; Watch

HTP officer Babji of Abids Traffic PS clearing the way for ambulance..Well done..HTP in the service of citizens..👍👍⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/vFynLl7VVK — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) November 4, 2020

I have never seen in Telangana great for traffic police I appreciate is giving place to ambulance — Dawood Malik (@DawoodM85269704) November 5, 2020

Its really over whelming, I wish to convey my gratitude to him. If possible kindly share his details Please. — Hanif Sheik (@hanif_sheik) November 5, 2020

Hats off babji,🙏🙏🙏🙏, he is doing with humanity, kind hearted man — Rajanna Obaiah (@RajannaO) November 5, 2020

Hats off to such dedicated policeman — Ashish Goyal (@AG_GOYEL) November 5, 2020

A real hero and a role model to many / all of us in this so called modern world which see every thing thru prism of their choice or convenience. A big salute to Babji garu. Way to go — Anand Aluru (@anandaluru69) November 5, 2020

Good job sir. Big heartly salute to u. God always bless u. — Shreekumar Desai (@ShreekumarDesai) November 5, 2020

Great example of humanity!!!!



Role model for us — Sayeed Bin Abid Bin Braik (@abid_braik) November 5, 2020

Traffic cop sweeps road

Earlier in a similar act hailed as encouraging, down-to-earth and heroic, a traffic cop was seen clearing the roads of rubbles to prevent skidding of vehicles. In the clip, an Odisha cop was seen ensuring the convenient flow of the traffic, as he cleared the road of debris after the traffic halted at the red signal. The road was been identified as Sikharpur square in Cuttack, Odisha. internet hailed the traffic cop for ensuring that the halted traffic was safe driving after they surpass the signal, the traffic cop swept the area clean himself instead of leaving it on to the municipal workers.

Read: Funny Cat And Dog Video Has Netizens Declare 'Dogs Have Owners, Cats Have Staff', Watch

Read: Alton Brown's Hilarious Twitter Rant Before US Elections Leaves Netizens In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.