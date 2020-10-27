'Struggle For Existence': Leopard Takes Massive Leap While Chasing Prey, Watch Video

Video capturing a breathtaking moment of a leopard taking a massive leap while chasing its prey has caused a stir on the internet. Uploaded by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, the video has been captured on a CCTV camera during night time and shows the huge cat’s massive jump in order to attack its prey. According to the caption of the video, a leopard can leap over 20 feet and can jump upto 10 feet in the air. Nanda has deemed the video as a ‘struggle for existence’ as he says that the leopard is chasing one of its favourite prey. He calls the leopard a ‘powerful big cat’.

Leopard's stunning leap

The 9 seconds short video shows a stagnant scene. A huge gate can be seen next to the house. As the video progresses, we see a small animal running extremely fast as it crosses the metal bars of the gate. It is not clear what the animal is. Right after the animal passes the gate, a leopard comes running and takes a massive leap over the gate and the video ends right there.

Struggle for existence. Leopard on its heels, chasing one of its favourite prey.



A leopard is known to leap over 20 feet and can jump up to 10 feet into the air. Such a powerful big cat.. pic.twitter.com/tZ3rjVJTmP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 26, 2020

Uploaded on October 26, the video has managed to gather over 1K likes and over 11.5K views. Disappointed on the current wildlife situation, a person wrote, "It feels so bad to see, since the forest covers are diminishing at exponential rates which is also decreasing the prey density , leopards have to fall upon dogs. what a magnificent jump". "What a jump! But I'm sad for the dog. Did the wild cat caught hold of the poor dog?", wrote another person.

leopard -most ferocious among cat family — SANJAY.D.NAIK (@Sanjay_navy) October 26, 2020

Fascinating !!!! — SAIKAT CHAUDHURY (@oostad) October 27, 2020

Mind blowing vedio sir — Shri Sanjib Kumar Das. (@SanjibK36052976) October 27, 2020

And that little dog doesnt stand a chance! https://t.co/QkXO0dDIn6 — Rati Misra (@ratimisra) October 27, 2020

While the leopard is obviously mighty impressive, one has to give it to the dog for running through as if there was no gate there. https://t.co/hyj3AVvE8w — Neelendra Nath (@neelendranath) October 26, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/SusantaNanda3)

