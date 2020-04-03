The Debate
New York: Students Seek Tuition Refund, Dean Responds With Video Of Her Dancing

What’s Viral

An art school in New York has received flak on social media after the dean sent a dancing video to students in response to their request for a tuition refund.

New York

An art school in New York has drawn flak on social media after the dean of the school sent a dancing video to students in response to their request for a tuition refund. According to media reports, the dean of Tisch School of Arts, Allyson Green, in an email informed the students that they won’t receive a refund and she also attached a video of herself dancing to ‘Losing My Religion’ by R.E.M. A student of the university shared the video on Twitter and since then, the dean has been criticised by several netizens. 

'Outrageous' 

The university was shut down due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The video, since being shared on social media, has garnered more than one million views and thousands of comments. The user added, “In the text of the email, she invited us to "dance along" with her”. Another said, “The worst part is she's a choreographer and this is the best dance she can come up with”. 

