New York: Students Seek Tuition Refund, Dean Responds With Video Of Her Dancing

An art school in New York has drawn flak on social media after the dean of the school sent a dancing video to students in response to their request for a tuition refund. According to media reports, the dean of Tisch School of Arts, Allyson Green, in an email informed the students that they won’t receive a refund and she also attached a video of herself dancing to ‘Losing My Religion’ by R.E.M. A student of the university shared the video on Twitter and since then, the dean has been criticised by several netizens.

The Dean of Tisch sent this as an attachment to the email saying they won't give us our money back. Embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/Q63x5GqsJm — Breitbart is Racist Filth! (@michale_price) March 23, 2020

'Outrageous'

The university was shut down due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The video, since being shared on social media, has garnered more than one million views and thousands of comments. The user added, “In the text of the email, she invited us to "dance along" with her”. Another said, “The worst part is she's a choreographer and this is the best dance she can come up with”.

Wow, the system really is on its last legs — Liam McClellan (@Peterock1984) March 26, 2020

I want my tuition back for having witnessed this and I don’t even go there. — 👁️👄👁️ (@___kellydiaz) March 26, 2020

“LOSIN’ MY TUITION.” — Stop Calling Me Frank (@frank_stop) March 26, 2020

Don’t even know how to process this — Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) March 27, 2020

This is outrageous. I hope students band together and sue. What arrogance from this woman! — AgentMom😷ChinaLiedPeopleDied😷 (@agentm0m) March 27, 2020

You win the GIF wars on this one, everyone else thanks for playing — Ms. Anne Thropic (@AThropic) March 27, 2020

Parents actually pay this person money to teach their children to be this like this lunatic?

This person offers nothing to society. — Flynn Rider (@Uboatvet) March 27, 2020

I generally don't participate in cancel culture. But this should get her fired. — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) March 27, 2020

