Cat's Expression At Its Reflection In Mirror Leaves Netizens In Splits

A cat named Roscoe gaping wide-eyed at his own reflection in a magnifying mirror has become the latest online sensation. Shared by a user @justbeingroscoe on her official Instagram account, the picture has sparked laughter amongst the audience online. The cat can be seen sitting comfortably inside a bathroom sink as he peculiarly stares at himself in the bathroom magnifying mirror.

Cat delights the internet

The hilarious photo is now being widely circulated online as it nurtured whopping 4.3 lakh likes and 1.46 lakh retweets on the microblogging site Twitter. The social media users wrote side-splitting comments for the cat, also admiring it cuteness. “Cute picture! But, since things are reflected at the same angle the image arrives from, and the fact that the camera is above the level of the mirror, the only thing this cat was seeing in the small mirror was the camera itself”, wrote a user.

“You a very handsome boy!!!”, wrote another. “This shot is brilliant and should be shown in any film study class”, joked one user. “I look similar when I look in a mirror”, exclaimed an individual while sharing the post. Check out some of the funny responses from the audience online.

Upon reflection of this post 😹 pic.twitter.com/Dj7yrP90Wa — Tamil Tiger Toes (@TamilToes) February 21, 2020

I’m in love. Hellllllloooo Roscoe. I’m Rascal 😍 I like belly rubs, sleeping, eating, and your picture! 😍 pic.twitter.com/vEgIlMMEwu — M4All2EndBigPharma (@Ima124life) February 21, 2020

my boy Blue has the same energy pic.twitter.com/m6XDIX3Ssi — Andrew Mayer (@scallop_potato) February 21, 2020

In another funny incident, a pet dog in Texas surprised the Odessa Police Department when it walked into the precinct and placed his hands on the counter to report himself missing. The dog was spotted by Sergeant Rusty Martin, one of the first officers. The dog had no ID tag on his collar, therefore, the police couldn't find the owner. However, the cops immediately called animal control to check for a microchip, but before they arrived, the dog crept out of the police station unnoticed, confirmed reports.

