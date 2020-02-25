Scott Cochran Leaving Alabama: Georgia Bulldogs Announce Veteran NFL Coach Signing

After 13 years in Alabama with the Crimson Tide, Scott Cochran and Alabama parted ways earlier this month. 'Scott Cochran leaving Alabama' was the news coming out of the Crimson Tide as the longtime Alabama head strength and conditioning coach will now join the Georgia Bulldogs as their special teams coordinator. Scott Cochran to UGA announcement came off as quite a surprise in the 'Scott Cochran leaving Alabama' storyline.

Also Read | Joe Burrow Draft Profile: Superdome Hero Is Overwhelming Favourite At NFL Draft 2020

Scott Cochran leaving Alabama: Scott Cochran to UGA goes through

The Georgia Bulldogs turned heads by announcing the Scott Cochran strength coach exit story. Alongside head athletic trainer Jeff Allen, Scott Cochran was the only remaining member of the Crimson Tide program after Burton Burns departed for greener pastures with the New York Giants. The Scott Cochran leaving Alabama story will see the former strength coach join forces with Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Also Read | Drew Brees Walks Comeback Trail As Saints QB Returns For 2020 NFL Season

Kirby Smart earlier tried to force the Scott Cochran leaving Alabama issue back in 2015 when he was just appointed as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs. Scott Cochran strength coach will, therefore, no longer be his designation at the University of Georgia (UGA). Alabama released a statement following Cochran's exit to UGA. “We appreciate Scott’s contribution to our organization over the last 13 years,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement released this week.

Also Read | NFL Draft 2020: Miami Dolphins Lead Cap Space With Gaping Holes To Fill

Scott Cochran is universally believed to be the best strength and conditioning coach in the sport. But serious question: If he isnt actually serving in that role at Georgia, is this really that big of a coup for Kirby Smart?! https://t.co/syvD7cURDv — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 24, 2020

“We can’t thank him enough for his service and dedication to our program, and his commitment to our players. He is taking his career in a new direction, and we wish Scott, Cissy and the kids the best. As we do with every position that opens here, we will go out and hire the best person to lead our strength and conditioning program and help our players maximize the resources available in our new sports science facility.”

Also Read | Tom Brady Conveys Single-emoji Response To Ben Affleck, Matt Damon's Text About NFL Future