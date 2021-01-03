US Customer Tips Server $2,020 At Indian Restaurant Ahead Of New Year, Internet Lauds Act

A US customer at an Indian eatery Masala Mantra Indian Bistro in Cape Coral, Florida rang in the new year with a kind deed by leaving his server a $2,020 tip. The act moved the internet after the restaurant posted about the customer’s gratitude on its official Facebook handle. According to the eatery, their server Dawn Sliger employed at the Masala Mantra had been working overtime and toiling to save for a car. She was met with the compassionate customer who ended up tipping her nearly Rs 2 lakh in return for a merger of $500 beer. “We can’t stop smiling and feeling happy for Dawn,” Masala Mantra said in a Facebook post. “God bless this group of kind folks.” The server was shocked after she collected the signed bill and found the gratuity.

According to the news outlet WINK, the server said that she wasn’t expecting a fancy tip, but was rendered speechless at the sight of a hefty $2,000 cap. She told reporters that all she could ask the customer after his priceless gesture was whether he would have liked a receipt for the amount in return, adding that the two laughed so hard at her reaction. In a public post, the eatery wrote, “This year has been hard for every restaurant including ours but this act of kindness made our year. We are grateful for all our patron's support - in this difficult year they bought a lot of cheers and light to our little server community.” It further appreciated the customer, saying, “May the good Lord bless us all in the new year and it’s a new Dawn for all of us Goodbye 2020 and welcome 2021.”

To ask 'kind man' out for dinner

Server Sliger told WINK that she plans to ask the kind man out for dinner after she purchases a motorcade. She added, that the man’s wholesome gesture was “definitely magical,” and had made her more excited to go into the new year. Furthermore, the restaurant’s server hailed the man’s simple act of kindness. Commenters, in fact, admired the hospitality at the eatery saying that the waitstaff there is absolutely “fantastic and gracious and sweet.” Another admired the act responding that they were “happy to know there are good people in the world.” “What a wonderful thing to do,” another cherished the deed.

