Manoj Bajpayee's Quiz: Only A True Fan Of The Aligarh Actor Can Answer All Questions

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the acclaimed actors in Bollywood. Bajpayee commands a huge fan base that he has garnered from movies like Aligarh, Satya, Special 26, and Gangs Of Wasseypur. Bajpayee is also known for shows like Kam Ya Zyaada, which he hosted, and The Family Man, where he played the titular character who is an intelligence officer of the National Investigation Agency. Here is a Manoj Bajpayee quiz:

Manoj Bajpayee quiz

In the web series The Family Man, which country does Bajpayee's character infiltrate, with the help of an undercover R&AW agent, to extract information out of Faizan posing as agents from the ISI?

China

The U.S.A

Pakistan

Bangladesh

In the 1998 crime drama Satya, what is the name of the character is played by Manoj Bajpayee?

Bhiku Mhatre

Police Commissioner Amod Shukla

Thakurdas Jhawle aka 'Bhau'

Inspector Khandilkar

Which of the following dialogues is from the film Gangs of Wasseypur?

Beta, tumse na ho paayega.

Privacy is a myth, just like Democracy...

Keaton always said, "I don't believe in God, but I'm afraid of him." Well, I believe in God, and the only thing that scares me is Keyser Soze.

Badshah ki gali mein aake uska pata nahi poochte ... ghulamo ke jhuke hue sarr khud ba khud raasta bata dete hai

In the 2018 John Abraham starter Satyamev Jayate, what is the job profile of Manoj Bajpayee's character?

Police Officer

Underworld Don

Underworld Don's trusted adviser

An undercover Commando

In the film Special 26, which is a 2013 heist film that features Manoj Bajpayee along with Akshay Kumar, who plays the character of C.B.I. Officer Waseem Khan?

Manoj Bajpayee

Jimmy Sheirgill

Kishor Kadam

Deepraj Rana

What is the name of the dacoit that is played by Manoj Bajpayee in the 2019 film Sonchiriya?

Maan Singh

Paan Singh

Balkhandiya Singh

Bhoora

In the 2018 flick Aiyaary, what is the name of Manoj Bajpayee's character?

Major Vikram Vishal Bakshi

Colonel Abhay Singh

Lt. General Gurinder Singh

Adil Hussain

On which real-life person is Manj Bajpayee's 1994 film Bandit Queen based?

Phoolan Devi

Kamla Devi

Suman Devi

Pushpa Devi

In the political flick Rajneeti, Manoj Bajpayee's character is based on which mythological character?

Duryodhana

Bhishma

Arjuna

Surya

Which of the following films featuring Manoj Bajpayee were shot within 21 days?

Kaun?

Chakravyuh

Zubeidaa

Aks

In the film Shoot Out At Wadala, which character does Bajpayee play?

Zubair Imtiaz Haksar

Dilawar Imtiaz Haksar

Afaaque Baaghran

Haji Maqsood

ANSWERS

Pakistan Bhiku Mhatre Beta, tumse na ho paayega. Police Officer Manoj Bajpayee Maan Singh Colonel Abhay Singh Phoolan Devi Duryodhana Kaun? Zubair Imtiaz Haksar

