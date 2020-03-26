Current Affairs 2020, March 26 - National And International Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.
1. Which country successfully conducted a test flight of a hypersonic missile after Russia?
2. The Border Roads Organisation opened a 360 feet long suspension bridge over which river?
3. Union Cabinet has approved EMC 2.0 scheme. The scheme is associated with which field?
4. Which drug is recommended by the National Task Force constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research for high-risk cases infected by Coronavirus?
5. Hillel Furstenburg and Gregory Margulis are the recipients of which prestigious award?
6. Which Indian Filmmaker won the IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020 at the ‘8th International Film Tourism Conclave?’
7. For the Public Distribution System (PDS) scheme, the states and UTs of India receive food grains from which organisation?
8. Sumat Kathpalia has been appointed as the MD & CEO of which Indian private sector bank?
9. What is the rank of Indian in the Heritage Foundation Index of Economic Freedom 2020?
10. Which Indian author won the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award of PEN America?
