Current Affairs 2020, March 26 - National And International Questions

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs.

Here are the daily Current Affairs questions:

1. Which country successfully conducted a test flight of a hypersonic missile after Russia?

United States

France

South Korea

Israel

2. The Border Roads Organisation opened a 360 feet long suspension bridge over which river?

Teesta

Dibang

Manas

Lohit

3. Union Cabinet has approved EMC 2.0 scheme. The scheme is associated with which field?

Ease of Doing Business

Electronics Manufacturing

Electricity Generation

Election Management

4. Which drug is recommended by the National Task Force constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research for high-risk cases infected by Coronavirus?

Hydroxy-chloroquine

Chloroquine

Sulfasalazine

Azathioprine

5. Hillel Furstenburg and Gregory Margulis are the recipients of which prestigious award?

Booker Prize

Abel Prize

Pulitzer Prize

Golden Globe

6. Which Indian Filmmaker won the IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020 at the ‘8th International Film Tourism Conclave?’

Aditya Dhar

Zoya Akhtar

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Ayan Mukerji

7. For the Public Distribution System (PDS) scheme, the states and UTs of India receive food grains from which organisation?

Food Corporation of India (FCI)

Federation of India Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)

Confederation of Indian Industry

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

8. Sumat Kathpalia has been appointed as the MD & CEO of which Indian private sector bank?

Yes Bank

IndusInd Bank

Axis Bank

Karnataka Bank

9. What is the rank of Indian in the Heritage Foundation Index of Economic Freedom 2020?

87

95

103

120

10. Which Indian author won the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award of PEN America?

Ruchika Tomar

Madhuri Vijay

Arundhati Roy

Jhumpa Lahiri

Answers:

Answer- United States Answer-Teesta Answer- Electronics Manufacturing Answer- Hydroxy-chloroquine Answer- Abel Prize Answer- Zoya Akhtar Answer- Food Corporation of India (FCI) Answer- IndusInd Bank Answer- 120 Answer- Ruchika Tomar

