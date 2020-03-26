The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Current Affairs 2020, March 26 - National And International Questions

Education

Attempt the quiz below for March 26th, 2020. The questions are of national and international current affairs 2020 and are based on important events. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
current affairs 2020

The world is teeming with people who generate news, and updates about the most important events in the world. Having this kind of General Knowledge and being up-to-date with Current Affairs can also help a person in competitive exams. The following quiz questions are based on India and the knowledge of current affairs. Candidates can attempt the quiz today for their exams. Below are the daily current affairs 2020 quiz questions that will help the candidates appearing the competitive exams like UPSC, MPSC, Railways and other government jobs. 

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020: 24th March Quiz On National And International Affairs

Here are the daily Current Affairs questions:

1. Which country successfully conducted a test flight of a hypersonic missile after Russia?

  • United States
  • France
  • South Korea
  • Israel

2. The Border Roads Organisation opened a 360 feet long suspension bridge over which river?

  • Teesta
  • Dibang
  • Manas
  • Lohit

3. Union Cabinet has approved EMC 2.0 scheme. The scheme is associated with which field?

  • Ease of Doing Business
  • Electronics Manufacturing
  • Electricity Generation
  • Election Management

4. Which drug is recommended by the National Task Force constituted by Indian Council of Medical Research for high-risk cases infected by Coronavirus?

  • Hydroxy-chloroquine
  • Chloroquine
  • Sulfasalazine
  • Azathioprine

5. Hillel Furstenburg and Gregory Margulis are the recipients of which prestigious award?

  • Booker Prize
  • Abel Prize
  • Pulitzer Prize
  • Golden Globe

Also Read: GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

6. Which Indian Filmmaker won the IIFTC Tourism Impact Award 2020 at the ‘8th International Film Tourism Conclave?’

  • Aditya Dhar
  • Zoya Akhtar
  • Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
  • Ayan Mukerji

7. For the Public Distribution System (PDS) scheme, the states and UTs of India receive food grains from which organisation?

  • Food Corporation of India (FCI)
  • Federation of India Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)
  • Confederation of Indian Industry
  • National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)

8. Sumat Kathpalia has been appointed as the MD & CEO of which Indian private sector bank?

  • Yes Bank
  • IndusInd Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • Karnataka Bank

9. What is the rank of Indian in the Heritage Foundation Index of Economic Freedom 2020?

  • 87
  • 95
  • 103
  • 120

10. Which Indian author won the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award of PEN America?

  • Ruchika Tomar
  • Madhuri Vijay
  • Arundhati Roy
  • Jhumpa Lahiri

Also Read: GK Questions March 23, 2020: National And International Quiz Questions

Answers:

  1. Answer- United States
  2. Answer-Teesta
  3. Answer- Electronics Manufacturing
  4. Answer- Hydroxy-chloroquine
  5. Answer- Abel Prize
  6. Answer- Zoya Akhtar
  7. Answer- Food Corporation of India (FCI)
  8. Answer- IndusInd Bank
  9. Answer- 120
  10. Answer- Ruchika Tomar

Also Read: Current Affairs 2020, March 23: National And International Questions

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI BACKS RELIEF PLAN
Sitharaman
DBT PACKAGE
Rohit sharma
ROHIT URGES PEOPLE TO STAY HOME
Health ministry
HEALTH MINISTRY ON CORONA MYTH
Trump
TRUMP SLAMS WHO