Sydney's Apartment With Toilet In The Kitchen Has Left Netizens Horrified

Open plan living gets a whole new definition with this residential property that is currently up for rent in Sydney, Australia. A studio apartment in Sydney's suburbs is known for its expensive real estate. This place has also created a huge buzz on the internet. The reason netizens are going gaga over it is because this apartment comes with a unique plan to save up space. Sydney's this bizarre apartment has a toilet in the kitchen.

This quirky apartment in Surry Hills, that has been listed for rent only, features a lavatory and a shower located inside the kitchen. And the only thing that separates the bathroom from the kitchen area is a glass wall. The listing that is currently put on the Exclusive Real Estate site says that the bathroom is an "Italian designer tiled" and the kitchen is quite modern as it comes with induction cooking and some more benefits.

It is also said that the studio apartment is ideal for urban residents who want the versatility and elegance that the apartment has to offer, as well as living in Surry Hills' lively and culturally diverse suburb. If one is looking to rent this quirky and bizarre apartment, the rent for it is about Australian $380 (approximately ₹18,000) per week.

The photo of this bizarre apartment in Australia was shared by Joan Westenberg on his Twitter handle. Along with the picture, she also wrote saying that Sydney’s real-estate has a literal toilet in the kitchen. He also said that it is being given on rent for $380 a week in Surry Hills, Sydney. Check out the tweet from Joan Westenberg below.

Sydney real-estate is a literal toilet in your literal kitchen going for $380 a week in Surry Hills. pic.twitter.com/xDTvxwA9JE — Joan Westenberg (@Joanwestenberg) May 4, 2020

Netizens react

Seeing this picture of the apartment with toilet in kitchen, netizens were left horrified. They had several questions on their mind about the bizarre apartment. One of them said that what if one is expecting a guest or if someone else is also living. There were several people questioning how could one live in this bizarre apartment. Here’s taking a look at a few comments from netizens on the post.

how is that even legal? I could have sworn we have building codes that protect against this??? — Barb Kerr She Her (@ms45) May 4, 2020

What happens if you have someone over?? — Kate Walton (@waltonkate) May 4, 2020

why wouldn’t they at least frost the glass — Katie Cunningham (@katiecunning) May 5, 2020

That’s totally not legal! — 🏳️‍🌈FelixFerocious🏴‍☠️ (@bixbix77) May 4, 2020

