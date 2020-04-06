Sydney Shut Down More Beaches After People Gathered Over Weekend Violating Lockdown

Concerns among authorities grew after people living around Australia's renowned beaches gathered there over the weekend violating lockdown orders. According to reports, crowds gathered on Sydney’s northern beaches and beaches along Queensland’s famed tourist strip the Gold Coast, violating coronavirus preventive measures. Media reports suggest that surfers were spotted walking along Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia on April 5.

Australia's most popular Bondi beach has been closed for visitors for the past two weeks with police issuing challan to violators for trespassing. Australian authorities had banned public gatherings of more than 500 people in mid-March and despite strict preventive measures adopted by the government people were seen violating orders.

Australia has so far recorded 5,795 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which 45 came in the last 24 hours. According to data by worldometer, there are currently 3,441 active cases in the country with 95 patients still under critical condition. There have been 39 deaths in Australia so far due to COVID-19. Australia recently recorded its highest number of concentration after it allowed passengers and crew members from Ruby Princess cruise ship to disembark in Sydney on March 19. As per reports, 342 passengers from the ship have tested positive for the virus so far, of which 11 have lost their lives.

Coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus infection has claimed more than 69,500 lives across the world and has infected over 12,76,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of death toll related to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

