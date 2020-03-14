'Add Wear Masks Too', Urge Netizens As 'Wash Hands' Message Appears In Sydney Sky

The residents of Sydney, Australia were in for a surprise when a message telling people to wash their hands suddenly appeared in the sky. According to many international organisations, one of the best ways to tackle the rapidly spreading coronavirus is to just thoroughly wash one's hands.

'Great Idea'

According to reports the message 'Wash Hands' appeared in the skies at around 3 pm local time and was also visible over a wide area. Video of the message was shared on Twitter. Take a look at the video below.

“Wash hands” has been written in the sky in Sydney. #coronavirusaustralia pic.twitter.com/qDM4tpp0wX — Amelia McGuire (@ameliamcguiree) March 12, 2020



Take a look at the reactions of people below.

Great idea. — Candace Schupay (@CandaceSchupay1) March 12, 2020

Yes, wash hands....leave the toilet paper on the shelf! — 💧glen🔥 (@glenpen60) March 12, 2020

Ridiculously cool :) — Jayne Hardy (@jayne_hardy0) March 12, 2020

Add "wear mask" too — Camerene Huynh (@CamereneH) March 12, 2020

Too bad no one was outside to see it :/ — soppro ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ (@Sopproo) March 13, 2020

Is this, finally, the government’s awareness campaign ? — E P Conrad (@altimetr) March 12, 2020



The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 1,46,276 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 5,441. Australia has reported 226 coronavirus cases with 3 deaths. 28 people have till now recovered from the diseases in Australia.

