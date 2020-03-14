The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Add Wear Masks Too', Urge Netizens As 'Wash Hands' Message Appears In Sydney Sky

Rest of the World News

The residents of Sydney, Australia were in for a surprise when a message telling people to wash their hands suddenly appeared in the sky.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: 'Wash Hands' message appears above Sydney, Australia

The residents of Sydney, Australia were in for a surprise when a message telling people to wash their hands suddenly appeared in the sky. According to many international organisations, one of the best ways to tackle the rapidly spreading coronavirus is to just thoroughly wash one's hands.

'Great Idea'

According to reports the message 'Wash Hands' appeared in the skies at around 3 pm local time and was also visible over a wide area. Video of the message was shared on Twitter. Take a look at the video below.

 


Take a look at the reactions of people below.

Read: IPL 2020: RCB And Australia Given Boost As Kane Richardson Tests Negative For Coronavirus

Read: Australian Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Meeting Ivanka Trump

 

 

 

Read: Ex-Australia Pacer Peter Siddle Reveals Being Caught In Bed With Another Woman By Wife

Read: Australia's ODI Series & Upcoming T20 Tour To New Zealand Postponed Amid COVID-19 Scare


The deadly coronavirus that began in China's Wuhan province has been officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation. While the majority of reported cases are still present in mainland China, the virus has spread to multiple countries around the world and infected 1,46,276 people worldwide. The death toll from the virus stands at 5,441. Australia has reported 226 coronavirus cases with 3 deaths. 28 people have till now recovered from the diseases in Australia.

Read: IPL 2020: RCB And Australia Given Boost As Kane Richardson Tests Negative For Coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Owaisi
OWAISI SLAMS KEJRIWAL ON ANTI-NPR
Reddy
REDDY ON FAROOQ ABDULLAH'S RELEASE
Tokyo
'NO DELAY IN TOKYO OLY': PM ABE
Coronavirus
PAK CLOSES KARTARPUR CORRIDOR
Amitabh
COVID 19: BACHCHAN'S BLOG ENTRY
Coronavirus
HM TO PROVIDE SDRF ASSISTANCE