Viral Challenge Quiz To See If You Are Up To Date With Your Social Media Game

The coronavirus lockdown has given birth to several internet challenges to attempt for millions of people stuck inside their houses. The internet is coming up with newer challenges every day for the boredom that struck people to attempt from their houses. If you are also an avid social media user then try your hand at attempting this ultimate challenge-based quiz.

How many social media trends or challenges can you identify from this?

This challenge has women from all over the world posting their monochrome pictures with the hashtag #ChallengeAccepted. This challenge aims to promote womanhood and the bond that they share. Along with this, women also post the pictures with the hashtag #WomenSupportingWomen. Can you guess which challenge this is?

Coffee lovers across the country came together to make this challenge a huge success. The challenge required people to fill a glass with chilled milk and ice. On top of it, people would add whipped coffee. The whipped mixture was made by mixing coffee powder, sugar, and water into a foam. If you also made this, then guessing this trend would be an easy task.

This trend gained so much popularity that even an Instagram filter about the same was started. One has to start imitating the hand gestures of the challenge according to the music beats. While the challenge might seem simple, it is tough to attempt according to the music. Several celebrities across the world also took part in this challenge.

This challenge was inspired by rapper Drake’s song, Nonstop. The challenge required people to switch attires when the lights were switched on and off. Even Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s attempt at this challenge went viral on social media.

While the lockdown made everyone slip into their pyjamas instead of their most glamourous avatars, this challenge had participants passing around a makeup brush and place in on their camera. When one took it away, the viewers could see an upgraded look.

This challenge gained utmost popularity, all thanks to the celebrities Halle Berry, Anne Hathway attempting to ace it. It required participants to take a pillow and place it on their body to make it seem like a dress. A belt would be worn across the waist to hold the pillow in its place.

This was the most fun challenge if you were quarantining with many people. The participants had to sit in the line with a drawing paper stuck to their backs. One person would draw something on other's back and it had to be re-created again. The end part was the most fun to watch and people could compare it to the original design.

Even Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi was a part of this challenge. This involved parents keeping a bowl of their child’s favourite treats in front of them. However, the child was told not to touch it until the parent was back. This was one of the most adorable challenges until now.

Answers:

Black & White Challenge Dalgona Coffee Challenge Gesture Challenge Flip The Switch Challenge Don’t Rush Challenge Pillow Challenge Doodle Challenge Patience Challenge

