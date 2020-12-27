Tamil Nadu Bakery Makes 6-foot-tall Cake Of Maradona, Netizens Say 'nice Gesture'

With the aim to pay tribute to Football legend Diego Maradona, a Ramanathapuram-based bakery owner made a 6-foot tall cake of the great football player and placed it outside his shop. An employee of the bakery Satishranganathan said that Maradona shone in football due to his efforts and will always be remembered in the same way as Sachin Tendulkar is remembered for cricket, Mike Tyson for boxing. According to ANI, the 6-foot tall cake was made in four days using 60 kg of sugar and 270 eggs.

Tribute to Maradona

Satishranganathan said, “Every year during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the bakery make statues of celebrities of cake and displays them in public. During the last few years, the bakery has put up statues of Ilayaraja, Abdul Kalam, and Bharathiar in Keksila”. He added, “We made this statue to pay homage to the footballer who died last month and to urge the youth to play in the field instead of playing on their mobile phones and computer.''

Tamil Nadu: A Ramanathapuram based bakery has made a 6-feet-tall cake of football player Diego Maradona.



Maradona passed away on November 25. pic.twitter.com/XHR7P1FErs — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

To appreciate the efforts of the bakery owner, netizens flooded the comment section with praises. One person wrote, "Very nice gesture". Another person wrote, "Very good hand ball player". Tweeples can be seen retweeting the images with their own captions. In the caption, one person wrote, "Maradona was a Dravidian icon!".

Legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona passed away on November 25 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 1986 World Cup-winner was 60-years-old. Earlier this month, Maradona had successfully undergone surgery for a blood clot on his brain. Maradona turned 60 on October 30 and showed up that night for Gimnasia's national championship match against Patronato, which his team won 3-0. He left before the end of the first half, which raised questions about his health. Maradona has lived in La Plata since the end of 2019, when he became coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima. Maradona led Argentina to a World Cup title in 1986.

