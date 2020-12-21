Diego Maradona's Former Doctor Claims Footballer's Death Was 'a Type Of Suicide': Reports

A doctor who used to treat legendary footballer Diego Maradona has reportedly come out with a claim that has gone on to shake every football fan to the core. The doctor who had been giving medical advice to the legendary Argentinian for over 30 years went on to say that Maradona's death is "a form of suicide", reports have said. He also went on to claim that the Argentinian was "tired of living".

Maradona's doctor speaks. What is Maradona's cause of death?

Dr Alfredo Cahe has been reportedly responsible for the legendary Diego Maradona’s health for over three decades. The doctor had been helping Maradona and was responsible for his treatment between 1977 to 2007. He has gone on to claim that he feels Maradona may have stopped consuming medicines. He says how Maradona might be into a stage of depression after his brain surgery which led to him not eating his medication and eventually to his death.

Speaking to a radio station in Argentina he said that Maradona's death does not seem like a simple heart attack for him. He has also claimed and mentioned one of his takes on the legendary Argentine when he had questioned him about killing himself to which Maradona had replied, "Maybe someday, what do I know?"

On Sunday, Dr Cahe also said that Maradona had once attempted to take his own life by driving his car towards an incoming bus. He also spoke with Veronica Ojeda, who is a former girlfriend of the legendary footballer and the mother to his child. Dr Cahe claims that Diego’s former girlfriend mentioned to him that Diego was fed up with living and didn’t want to carry on anymore because he had done everything.

Maradona's doctor critical of the footballer's care

Dr Cahe also went on to question the health care Maradona received after his brain surgery as he lived in a single bedroom of his house. Knowing Maradona’s living situation, Dr Cahe went on to say with certainty that the footballer was depressed. He mentioned that Diego was tired and all the events were the causes behind his suicide.

He was also critical of the footballer's medical care which he received and went on to say that the hospital did not have a proper nursing plan for him and discharged him early. He said that there was "negligence, recklessness, and inexperience, all three". Dr Cahe also said that he did not see him with total monitoring and care with a constant and continuous nursing plan in the clinic. He added how he felt that Diego was not taken care of properly and should have remained hospitalized, not in a house that was not prepared.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

