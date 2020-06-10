Video: Porcupine Fights Fierce Battle With Snake, Uses Quills To Keep Predator Away

A video of an intense fight between a porcupine and a snake from the wild is taking rounds on several social media platforms. The 11-second-clip shared by IFS Officer Sudha Ramen shows the porcupine, who found itself in a fix after encountering the snake, not conceding to defeat. Instead, the rodent can be seen using its quills at the right time to fight the reptile.

In the video, one can also see the snake slithering towards the porcupine in a bid to bite it, however, the rodent instantly turns its back. Porcupine’s quills, the sharp thorns, are also seen piercing the snake, while the reptile withdrew itself and turned away to escape. The IFS Officer, while sharing the clip also urged internet users to ‘watch and learn’.

1. Know your strength

2. Use it at the right time, wisely.

Porcupines are smart that way. They can handle any predator. Something to watch and learn. Via FB. pic.twitter.com/GSQgq51t75 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 8, 2020

The video shared on June 8 has been widely shared on several social media platforms. Ramen’s video, however, has been viewed more than 4,000 times and has also garnered hundreds of likes and retweets.

Leopard’s encounter with porcupine

As porcupine uses its quills as a defence mechanism, in another ‘interesting’ video shared a month back by Indian Forester Ramesh Pandey also shows an encounter between a leopard and the rodent. In the clip, both the animals were seen moving towards each other in the dark. While leopard tried to remain silent and apparently crawled towards the large rodent, the latter also did the same. However, as soon as leopard tried to attack the porcupine, it spread his spines and scared the predator away.

