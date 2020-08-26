Coin Flip Emote Disabled By Bungie In Destiny 2 After 'Ghost Mode' Glitch Was Found

The developer of Destiny 2, Bungie has recently disabled the Coin Flip emote which was gaining popularity after a game-breaking glitch was experienced. The glitch only worked for selective players during certain circumstances and the emote was used as a trigger for players to become invisible mid-game. The news of 'God Mode' or 'Ghost Mode' glitch started doing the rounds on the internet which prompted Bungie to remove the emote altogether and fix the issue. In their tweet, Bungie wrote 'Due to an exploit, we have disabled the Coin Flip exotic emote until the issue can be resolved. Players will need to replace the emote if it is currently equipped in the emote wheel.' Check out the tweet below -

Bungie bans Coin Flip emote

Bungie actually did take some time before disabling the emote which was triggering a Ghost Mode glitch. As of now, any player equipped with the emote will find the slot to be empty for the time being and will require to use a different emote. In order to trigger the Ghost Mode, players first required to find a load zone. Any area on the map which pops up on the left on the screen worked for the glitch to get triggered. If done in the right manner, the Ghost Mode would get triggered and enemies in the area could not see the player.

While the Ghost Mode trigger was not entirely game-breaking, it did reveal some faults in the development of either the emote or the game which is now being fixed by Bungie. Though it allowed players to go invisible, it had its own unique limitations. Players could not interact with items like Motes in the Prophecy dungeon of the game, whereas, players could not even activate control plates while being in the Ghost Mode.

It has been witnessed with Destiny 2 seasons that players find a way to find glitches in the game. Since Beyond Light has been pushed to November instead of the scheduled September release, players and Bungie has more time to find out glitches int he game. Destiny 2 is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia.

