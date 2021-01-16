‘That’s Illegal’: Man Cools Pizza Under Running Water Then Eats, Netizens Call It Weird

A footage of a man cooling off his pizza under the running water has stirred the internet, as many were left aghast at his eccentric cooling method of ‘washing’ food. Shared originally on Reddit, under the subreddit ‘unpopular opinions’, the nearly 10-second clip portrays a man standing next to the faucet and sousing his pizza pie to make its temperature optimum so he can eat it. “My husband believes running pizza under water to cool it down is acceptable,” the wife wrote in the caption, sharing the footage on Reddit. Furthermore, she explained, “Not my opinion, but my husband’s. In college, my husband and I would make oven pizzas and he would run his slices under the water fountain to cool it down faster.” She added, that her husband argued that the water never altered the taste of the pizza and it was delicious.

The clip was separately shared on Twitter, with a caption: “This guy from Reddit cools his hot pizza by running it under cold water. Send the national guard right now.” The bizarre activity earned the man backlash on the internet as netizens dropped hilarious responses calling out at the absurd norm for cooling the pizza down. In the comments thread, users labelled the man a “racoon that can devour the house cat”, hinting at his wife that “not all marriages are worth saving.” Many others dubbed the man a “serial killer” for drenching his pizza in water, others asked where he kept the bodies, asking his wife to inspect the basement.

Netizens call it 'most messed up' thing

Some, infuriated at the man for running pizza underwater, called it “pretty gross” that he afterwards decided to eat the soggy pie. “I’ve gotten a lot of accusations,” the wife confirmed in the original post. She added, “My brother that lives with us took a video on Snapchat at dinner tonight, so you may all feast your eyes on water pizza.”

The clip, which amassed close to 62.8k upvotes rattled up the commenters that dropped advise on how to minimise the pizza pie grease, adding that washing it wasn’t certainly appropriate. “use soap,” one wrote. “Why have a crisp delicious pizza when you can have a soggy disgusting one,” another joked. “That's illegal,” one other warned. “This is a crime,” another said. “My dog won't even eat soggy wet pizza,” one other said. “The single most messed up thing in 2021 thus far,” another replied.

