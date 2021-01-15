Proud Dad Shares Post On 10-year-old Son’s Act Of Kindness, Netizens Feel 'inspired'

In what he termed as a “Proud dad moment,” a Canadian lawmaker shared a snapshot of a letter that his son received for showing kindness. Ravi Kahlon, an Indian origin lawmaker from British Columbia took to Twitter to post a picture of the “lovely letter” which his 10-year-old son received after he aided a “new kid” at school. Alongside the picture, he revealed that his son saw the new kid sitting by himself.

It was then that his son along with a friend decided to accompany him and hung out with him for lunch. At the end of the day, his son received a letter from the new kid who not only thanked him for his generosity but also offered to join him outside in the future. A feature of the letter that especially caught people’s attention was the rainbow and cloud that the new kid drew.

“Sitting with me outside felt better than anything. Thank You so much. I would like to ask you if I can start joining you guys outside,” the letter read.

Proud dad moment today. My 10yr old son saw a new kid sitting by himself. Another friend and he decided to hang out with him over lunch. He got this lovely note at the end of the day😢❤️ pic.twitter.com/b1MNgvMeK7 — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) January 14, 2021

'What a wonderful kid'

Since shared, the heartfelt note has left the internet with a mushy feeling. Not only the post has racked up over 426 thousand likes and over eight thousand quote tweets but also people have flocked to appreciate the generosity of the little kid. " Awesome! You must be very proud! Kindness and compassion start in the home" wrote a user. Meanwhile, narrating own experience, a user-added, "As a kid that went to 6 different schools, this made me want to cry. I struggled so hard to make friends till date. Always being the new kid can be depressing & lonely, hugs to your son!”.Meanwhile, another comment read, "Your son's act and your writing about it probably inspired a 1000 acts of kindness just today. Think what those will inspire!."

Omg i was once the lonely kid and i’ll never forget the pals who “took me in” 🖤 this is so sweet, Ravi! Congratulations on raising a compassionate lil human 🖤 — Ayesha Sultana (@ayesshh) January 14, 2021

26 years ago I introduced myself to the new kid and asked if he wanted to sit with me at lunch. Today he’s my husband 💗 — ✨ Kate DePalma ✨ (@kate_depalma) January 14, 2021

Right to be proud. This is so so lovely. What a super son you have — mrsb (@Mrs_Bentos) January 14, 2021

I don't know what you're doing.....but you're doing it right....give that kid of yours a big hug and tell them how proud of them you are — John Walsh (@jwlsh) January 15, 2021

Ugly crying 😭 So beautiful! My son is on the spectrum (Asperger) and every time he gets a play date or he gets invited to a birthday party, I cry from relief and pure happiness. He has now many friends (so I cry a lot 😂😂😂 from joy). Bravo to your wonderful kid! — Eve-Marie Paiement (@EM_Paiement) January 14, 2021

