'Kevin Hart Made Up Extortion Story To Cover Cheating', Says Former Friend

Kevin Hart was reportedly accused by his former friend of making up the extortion story to cover his cheating. JT Jackson was facing four years in prison after Hart accused him of extortion. However, his lawyer told Comedy Hype that the accusations made against his client are fabricated. Read ahead to know the details.

Kevin Hart's extortion case

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have been making headlines after the news of his cheating surfaced on the internet. However, with Jackson’s new claim, the case took an ugly turn. According to hotnewhiphop.com, Jackson was facing four years in prison after Hart accused him of extortion. As per the reports, Jackson had allegedly sent a text to the comedian that stated he would release Kevin Hart's sex tape if he didn’t receive millions from him.

However, Kevin Hart’s extortion case took a new turn after Jackson’s lawyer told Comedy Hype that the accusations made against his client were fabricated. As per the report, Jackson’s attorney, Jacob Glucksman, said that it started out as a man who cheated on his wife on her birthday weekend in Vegas. He also added that Kevin’s team was successful in shifting that narrative of him being the victim of the incident. Later, Jacob stated that it was Kevin’s mistake and a bad move on his part, however, he got together a team of very powerful and well-known attorneys, together with his agents, managers and concocted a story to make him look like the victim.

The report stated that in September 2019, the charges against Jackson were dropped due to insufficient evidence. However, Jackson still faces charges of two felony counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information. As well as of attempted concealing and selling of stolen property.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Hart married his second wife, Eniko Parrish in 2016. Before marriage, they were together for several years. They have a son named Kenzo who has born in November 2017. Following which Hart publicly admitted to having cheated on his wife. As per the reports, Hart and Parrish share a strong bond that is enough to weather the storm. In September 2020, their second child, a daughter, was born.

