'The Katha Challenge': Storytellers Weave Interesting Tales Amid Lockdown

Amid the lockdown imposed in India to stem community transmission of the novel coronavirus, a new challenge known as “the Katha challenge” has gripped the Instagram users. Created by Chinmay Munghate, a Mumbai- based content writer, the challenge involves at least five people to participate in narrating one story, segments written at different times, but all connected.

According to the challenge, a person composes a storyline that they narrate within 3 minutes on social media and nominate other friends from the lists to continue the narration, who further nominate more people on their friend lists. However, the story has to be completed by only a minimum of five people, meaning, the fifth person in the nomination chain has to be a sensible conclusion to the story for the social media users. After this, the story is compiled and posted on the official Instagram page of the Katha Challenge.

Read: Pokemon GO Throwback Kanto Challenge Field Research And Rewards

Read: What Is The Try Not To Laugh Challenge On Instagram? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Bringing out the creativity in people

The challenge has become a favourite among the literary buffs who can be seen trying their best in coming up with an interesting plot to amuse their audience. Also, it depicts the creative streak in people that can be seen surfacing amid the lockdown as people take to hobbies such as writing, painting, playing the instrument, etc. In one such initiative, Brooke Bond Taj Mahal also launched an initiative to turn the lockdown into a unique opportunity for the classical musicians to showcase their talent. The company will launch weekly Facebook Live virtual baithak for the music aficionados to perform on a virtual stage, according to reports.

Many artists have found ample time to experiment with their hidden talents during the coronavirus pandemic that has brought lives to a standstill. And through challenges on social media, people are able to do away with the fear of the public premises and the audience.

Read: US: New Orleans Musicians Find Way To Soothe The City With Music

Read: Good News: Influencers Start 'Pass The Food Challenge' To Feed Stray Animals Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.