What Is The Try Not To Laugh Challenge On Instagram? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

With Instagram filter trend picking up pace during the lockdown phase, there are many who indulge in spending their time making goofy videos with these filters. One such trend is the ‘try not to laugh videos’. This Instagram trend can be done by anyone who has an updated Instagram account. All that is needed is a front face camera and the filter. The challenge was created by Antony Tran.
If one has an updated Instagram account, then this filter will flash in the browse filter icon in the add story feature of Instagram. It is the drop-down menu right under the record button. Or you can head to someone’s account who has already shared the try not to laugh videos on his/her story. Click on the top left of their story. Then you will have the option of trying the effect. The challenge needs you to do two things. The first is to press and hold the video mode and the second is to not laugh. If you laugh, you lose.
