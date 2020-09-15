Shaheen Bhatt Watches 'The Social Dilemma', Shares A Series Of Posts; Check Out

Shaheen Bhatt recently watched the Netflix documentary, The Social Dilemma and pondered about her social media usage. On September 14, Shaheen took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of Instagram stories featuring her thoughts about social media usage. She said, "I have been thinking a lot about how/why I use social media". Take a look at Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram stories.

Shaheen mulls about her social media usage



In one of her Instagram stories, Shaheen Bhatt said that she realised her use of social media ‘rarely comes from positive feelings’. She also shared a handwritten note in this story. Bhatt wrote, "I did some thinking and realised my use of social media rarely comes from positive feelings,”.



Further, in the next story, Shaheen Bhatt talked about reasons for over usage of social media. She wrote, "On the contrary, my use of social media usually comes from an anxious, connection-hampering place".

Shaheen Bhatt also added her handwritten observations about how social media not only preys on but enhances her insecurity, suggestibility, boredom, loneliness and FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out). She also questioned, "Is using social media a form of masochism". Defining the term concerning social media, Bhatt wrote, "Addicted to movement, an inability to stay still".



After detailed research about how social media affects her, Shaheen Bhatt expressed her desire to change her ways to use social media. She said she wanted to use social media for positive work. She shared a handwritten list. She wrote, "I want to use social media for - displaying work, sharing passions, getting ideas/inspiration, forging new connections and surprises".



Shaheen Bhatt also shared a graph of her weekly usage of Instagram. The analytical graph showed that she spent an average of 53 minutes per day on Instagram, in the last week. “I spent more time here than I should have this week,” she wrote. She further added that the longest she spent was an hour and 40 minutes, which was before watching The Social Dilemma. She said that the least time she spent scrolling through Instagram this week was 22 minutes. She wrote, "more my idea of controlled social media use".

