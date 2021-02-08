The Weeknd's 'dazed Look' At Super Bowl Performance Has Hilarious Memes Made On It

The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl half time on February 7, 2021. The singer's performance left the viewers in awe and was appreciated by the audience and netizens alike. But a moment from his Super Bowl performance has now become a viral meme. Netizens have creatively turned that moment into a hilarious meme and sharing it online. Scroll to see The Weeknd's viral memes.

The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance

During the Super Bowl half time performance, the Canadian singer put up a 14-minute show and sang some of his greatest hit songs for the audience. He crooned to The Hills, Starboy, I Feel It Coming and Save Your Tears among hos other songs. As he prepared to sing his 2018 hit track Can't Feel My Face, he acted like he has gotten lost in a maze of lights. This moment from The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance has been turned into hilarious memes by Twitterati.

One user captioned the clip as 'Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7' while another wrote, 'What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off' as his face was zoomed into the camera lens and one of the Twitter users has also written, 'Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives' as the singer appears to look frantic in the clip. Check out The Weeknd's viral mems below.

Me trying to find the bathroom at the club after 6 or 7 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/T2tleRUbR7 — Dj 112 (@DJ112sa) February 8, 2021

What my coworkers see on zoom meetings when I think my camera is off #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/J8I9bmk4XI — Meggy (@MeggyNikirk) February 8, 2021

4 year old me in the grocery store looking for my mom. #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sdum3jHGui — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) February 8, 2021

When you loose yo phone around yo girl 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VY1kvf4mrj — 68suave (@68suave) February 8, 2021

How my goldfish sees me when I sweet talk and feed him. pic.twitter.com/Ea0hxVRJDC — Dorion..🅰️..Ⓜ️ .. RIP E.V.H (@nyy_lol) February 8, 2021

me immediately after someone gives me specific directions pic.twitter.com/XtAsYjHw91 — Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) February 8, 2021

Entering an apartment where I know a dog lives pic.twitter.com/31MhCFu2kx — push push 🏴 (@itspushpush) February 8, 2021

The Weeknd was wearing a classic red suit teamed up with a pair of black trousers. His blazer was sparkling with glitter as well. French fashion house Givenchy had designed the outfit for The Weeknd. He was surrounded with a troop who had bandaged heads and only their eyes were visible. According to a report by Page Six, Matthew M Williams who is the Givenchy Creative Director said that the outfit brought out The Weeknd's unique personality. The singer had donned a similar look for his album After Hours. He also altered his face not only with a bandage but with CGI plastic surgery as well. His Super Bowl show took place mostly in the stands and not in the field to observe the COVID-19 guidelines.

Image courtesy- @theweeknd Instagram

