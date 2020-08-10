Good News: Therapy Dog Named Buddy Gill Brings Smile To People In New York | Watch

A dog named Buddy Gill who is said to be 'gainfully employed' is winning hearts all over the internet for his mission to make people smile. The cute creature already has its own Instagram handle with over 3K followers. Netizens are not only impressed by the dog but are in complete awe as his heartwarming pictures and videos go viral on social media.

The 'gainfully employed' dog

The Instagram handle named as ‘buddyatmskcc’ has over 1,000 psts of a dog who is employed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. He is considered to be a therapy dog. The golden retriever is on a special mission of making patients smile at the centre. Not only is he helping cancer patients but he is spreading smiles all over New York. His Instagram bio reads, “Gainfully employed therapy dog...If you can see me, I can see you. If I can see you, I want some attention!”. His account comprises various images and videos of him with people across New York. In various videos he can be seen sitting outside while people are hugginh him. He is often seen playing with these people.

Netizens have shown a lot of love to this adorable creature. While few are leaving heart emojis, othrs think that buddy is just adorable. People take over the comment section whenever a new video is uploaded.

This is not the first time a dog has gained so much love from netizens. Few days back, a video posted on Twitter showed pet dogs enjoying their ride along with their hooman on a motorbike. Posted by former Basketball player Rex Chapman, the 49-second video showcases the pooches named Biscuit and Waffles on a fun ride around the city. Both the pooches could be seen wearing pink coloured glasses. The wholesome video also highlights the curiously of the golden retriever Waffles who could be seen constantly checking things around.

(Image Credits: Instagram/buddyatmskcc)

