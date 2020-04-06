There Are 9 Dogs Within A Fence Whatsapp Puzzle Answer And Detailed Explanation

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation around the entire world, many countries have opted for a complete lockdown to stop the spread of the virus. India is also under 21-day lockdown. People have been staying indoors to avoid the spread of the virus between them. Many people are spending their time watching television, playing indoor games, reading books, learning a new skill, and spending time on social media.

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar Asks 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Co-star Kartik Aaryan To Cast Her In His Next

During the current time, the only way to get in touch with friends and family is through calls, messages and social media. They have also been sharing updates related to the Coronavirus situation around them and also challenging their friends and loved ones for puzzles or riddles on WhatsApp. These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for many during this lockdown. One of the WhatsApp puzzles that have been going viral lately is the 'There are 9 dogs within a fence' puzzle on WhatsApp.

Also Read | Best Kitchen Appliances That Can Multitask With Ease; Check Out The List Here

The puzzle is being shared over Whatsapp for quite some time now. Due to the current lockdown situation, it is going viral over social media. As many people have been trying to solve the puzzle, many are still wondering whether their answer is correct or not. Many are still not able to solve it. To all those who are wondering about there are 9 dogs within a fence answer, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Gal Gadot & Team Of 'Wonder Woman 1984' Wish Pedro Pascal On His Birthday

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio Was The Only Choice To Play Cobb In 'Inception': Learn More Trivia

There are 9 dogs within a fence WhatsApp riddle

As shown in the image, there are 9 dogs within a fence. By constructing just two more square fences can you make sure that each dog is in isolation?

There are 9 dogs within a fence answer

To solve there are 9 dogs within a fence WhatsApp riddle, one just needs to draw a diagonal square and a straight square inside it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.