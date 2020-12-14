'There Are No Losers': YouTuber Creates 500-piece Puzzle To Help Fans Win 100,000 Dollars

Slovakia based YouTuber David Dobrik is giving one in a lifetime chance to his followers to win the ‘Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle’ that he has recently curated. According to the official website, the massive black and green coloured puzzle looks like a QR code when completed. Stating the difficulty level of the puzzle, the site says, “on a scale of 1-10, 10 being the hardest, it is a 5”.

The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle

“Everyone wins something. There are no losers. Once the puzzle is assembled, there is a chance to win anything from 25 cents to 100,000 dollars”, read the official website. All the person needs to do is scan the QR code when the puzzle is completed. Whenever the scanning is enabled, a notification will appear. There is a chance that the phone camera might not be able to scan the code. In that case, the person should move back by 6”-12" until it finally picks up.The puzzle will start shipping from the week of December 21. As per the rules, the game ends on March 31, 2021. Regarding the order, the site says that the payment will be processed when the puzzle is ordered. As soon as the products gets to them, they will ship it. Also, the customer will receive a shipment confirmation email with the tracking information.

david dobrik is the only person in the world that would give someone one hundred thousand dollars for solving a puzzle pic.twitter.com/z3jEhsBvj5 — jero (@dobrikvlogue) December 8, 2020

A chance to win Tesla

Dobrick has more than 18 million subscribers on YouTube. He has given out thousands of dollars to fans worldwide some time back. Recently, he gave his followers a chance to win Tesla. In his Instagram post he wrote, "Hi!! HeadCount and I are giving away 5 Teslas to you guys!! All you have to do is share this to your story, tag a friend in the comments and make sure you’re good to vote at my link in bio!! Winners will be announced Monday. Good luck!! @headcountorg No purchase or reg necessary. Exclusions apply".

(Image Credits: Instagram/Daviddobrik/100kpuzzle.com)

