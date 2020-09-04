David Dobrik Plans A Surprise For D'Amelio's And The Hype House With Mariachi Band

David Dobrik has become a known face through his extraordinary antics at parties. David Dobrik is a popular YouTuber with more than 18 million subscribers. He has given out thousands of dollars to fans worldwide some time back. However, he has probably outdone himself by the latest surprise he pulled on his friends, including Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, and the Hype House.

A new merch was released for his brand. As a PR gift, David Dobrik sent Mariachi bands to his friends' places along with the gift packages. This surprise plan could very well be expected from David, given his history of crazy surprise antics for his friends and fans alike.

David Dobrik surprising Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio and Hype House

According to dexerto.com, this latest antic of David Dobrik set alight Instagram and other social media sites. He was going around the city of Los Angeles, gifting his friends a gift box with his latest merchandise with Mariachi band's music playing in the background. David Dobrik's roommate and good friend Natalie Mariduena also helped out in making the stunt more memorable.

She hid in a large gift box to surprise the audience during the act. When David visits a friend's house, like at the Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio's place or the Hype House, he wouldn't ring the bell. Instead, the Mariachi band would start playing to grab the attention of the people in the house and sometimes even the neighbours.

Once the friends come out, Natalie hidden in a large gift box jumps out, surprising everyone watching. While everyone's dancing to the rhythm of the band, Natalie would give the parcel containing goodies from David's latest merchandise.

Natalie delivering David Dobrik’s merch to the D’Amelio’s pic.twitter.com/fuKZiYpK9W — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) September 3, 2020

Just like the Hype House, Charli D’Amelio and Dixie D’Amelio' place, David also went to the houses of a few others of his fellow influencers and friends. These friends include Zach Clayton, James Charles, Alex Warren and many others. Some of them took to social media and shared this fun surprise for their fans and followers. Alex Warren even uploaded an Instagram story, thanking Natalie and David for their effort.

This surprise visit can easily be called as the marketing stunt of the year! David Dobrik's fans were patiently waiting for quite some time as the famous influencer hadn't uploaded anything on his primary account yet. On the contrary, he has been actively available on Dodgeball Thunderdome, a new show on Discovery.

[Image credit: @daviddobrik]

