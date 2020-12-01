Are Larray And Brady Still Together? Read On About The 22-year-old Social Media Star

American social media personalities, Larri Merrit aka Larray and Brady Potter are young couple who have been together since 2019 and are both famous on social media. However, after Larray shared a video with fellow makeup artist and social media influencer James Charles, people have been curious to know whether Larray broke up with Brady and is now with James. Read on for more about The Hype House fame social media influencer. Are Larray and Brady still together?

Are Larray and Brady still together?

Larray and Brady together make an adorable couple and, according to distractify portal, the duo is very much together. Larri is a 22-year-old social media personality who rose to fame after posting comic content for a younger teen audience. He is currently a part of The Hype House.

Brady is a Youtuber who posts content on casual and street style, modelling, as well as lifestyle-themed content. The duo met at a social media convention called Playlist Live in 2019 and since April 2019, the duo is very much together. The confusion about whether the duo is still together started arising when six days ago, Larray shared a post where he announced about the launch of his latest merchandise under the Girlies label. In the post, he was seen with fellow social media influencer and makeup guru James Charles, which is when people started speculating and having doubts about Larray's boyfriend Brady and their current relationship status.

According to HITC, many people already know that James Charles and Larray are good friends as the duo are spotted together many times and often film together for various content. On November 24th, James Charles and Larray filmed a video together for Larray’s profile, where they both were spotted wearing Larray’s new ‘girlies’ merch.

In the video, they also participated in a challenge that seemed like the famous "Mr and Mrs style questions". They also make a heart symbol to each other, which is why their fans started speculating about the nature of their relationship and whether they have become a new couple. However, neither of the parties have confirmed the same, and it appears as the duo are just friends after all, and all the content was made just for the social media content.

