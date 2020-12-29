'They'll Resonate': Anand Mahindra Shares Kitchen Goof-ups Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Indian billionaire businessman Anand Mahindra on December 27 took to Twitter to share the two cooking disasters that according to him will resonate with the majority of his followers who ‘worked from the kitchen’. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the world went under lockdown to prevent the spread of the highly-infectious disease, organisations also shifted their workforce to work remotely from home. This not only paved the way for most employees to work in a safe environment but also meant more room for cooking disasters as even the restaurants were shut for a prolonged period of time.

Several dishes became caught the trend starting right from the Dalgona coffee to ‘How to make paneer’ becoming one of the top searches on Google in 2020. In the wake of the year filled with unprecedented challenges and internet trends, Anand Mahindra shared two disasters that happened in the kitchen. In the first image, according to the text, husband goofs up while helping his wife and following the instructions of boiling potatoes after peeling half of them, literally and in the second one, the person heats the pie at 120 degrees. However, instead of the temperature, the person inclines the dish at that specific angle. This further triggered the netizens to share more mishaps from the kitchen or commented on the post with laughing emoticon.

These were posted by a friend in the U.K. But I think they’ll resonate with all those across the world who found that WFH also meant WFTK —working from the Kitchen—and discovered how hopelessly incompetent they were... pic.twitter.com/n7BdRuEdxK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2020

Sir one more pic.twitter.com/pFZ4GLnQc2 — Vibhav Mohan (@MohanVibhav) December 27, 2020

I went to Mr. Anand Mahindra n said "I want Scorpio for my wife"

He said "sorry we do not have exchange offer"

😀😀😀😀😀 — SHREEKANT KULKARNI (@shreekant77592) December 28, 2020

Bizarre Food Ideas From A Bizarre 2020

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, people had been cooking up a storm in their kitchens. So far, 2020 has definitely been the year of crazy, weird and the most bizarre food trends fuelled by social media. From ‘ice cream samosa’ to ‘Chai latte’, people around the globe came out of quarantine with hosts of weird food combos.

The “Fusion food” trend also gained momentum. The new trend that involves the amalgamation of different cuisines is being loved by many and also tried out by many restaurants. Bizarre fusion food recipes like Ice-cream vada pav, Makki ki roti with Maggi, Paratha with Ice-cream, Red Sauce pasta dosa and much more have hit the internet, dividing the netizens.

Tamil Friend jab iss type ka dosa Dekhta bahut Gaaliya deta hai 😹😹 pic.twitter.com/CVNPEHutTz — 🆁🅳🆇 Duggal Garu 🚩 (@India_Maharaj) August 22, 2020

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

Orea ice cream samosa anyone? 🍦🥄 pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO — Hamza (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

