Pilot Traces Giant Syringe In Sky To Support COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, Watch

A young pilot from Germany Samy Kramer mapped out over 200 kilometres and traced a giant syringe in the sky as a way of supporting the COVID-19 vaccination programme as the European nation began rolling out its first doses on Saturday. The 20-year-old amateur pilot had reportedly carefully plotted out the route he needed to take in advance to create the effect in the skies above Baden-Wuerttemberg. As per reports, the manoeuvres included a number of 90-degree turns during his flight earlier last week that lasted one hour and 40 minutes and covered 280 kilometres. The syringe could be seen on the Flightradar website.

German pilot Samy Kramer traced a syringe in the sky before Xmas. He mapped out a route of 200 kilometres which later showed up on the internet site flightradar24. He said he wanted to support the vaccination campaign in 🇩🇪. Well done! pic.twitter.com/vGDGFxa2QJ — Andreas Michaelis (@GermanAmbUK) December 28, 2020

Germany had started rolling out its first COVID-19 vaccine shots on Saturday just hours after it received the first shipment. As per reports, the local authorities had acted a day ahead of the official date set by the European Union (EU) officials for starting the vaccine programme on the same day across the 27 member states.

The first person in Germany to be immunised with Pfizer’s vaccine was nursing home resident, 101-year-old Edith Kwoizalla. It was on Sunday when the first mobile vaccination teams had started immunising people across the nation mainly across the retirement and nursing homes and hospitals. People above the age of 80 along with the caregivers were prioritised.

Healthcare Workers Dance In Joy As Vaccines Arrive

Another heartwarming video had gone viral showing US health workers celebrating the arrival of COVID-19 vaccine in the country It showed healthcare workers' friends dancing to cheer vaccine distributors upon the arrival of Pfizer-BioNTech jabs. A video of the gig was shared online by Kate Walsh, the President of Boston Medical Centre, and is now spreading joy across the internet. The half minute-long clip features healthcare workers and their other masked friends, most of them donning a hazmat suit performing a co-ordinated dance as music plays.

Why I love my job ⁦@The_BMC⁩ ! Teams of people working to safely and equitably distribute vaccines to their front line colleagues getting cheered on by their friends celebrating the arrival of the vaccines! A great day, a great place. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XfrIthFIY5 — Kate Walsh (@KateWalshCEO) December 14, 2020

