From 'Nutella Biryani' To 'Dirty Chai', Here Are 10 Bizarre Food Ideas From A Bizarre 2020

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, people had been cooking up a storm in their kitchens. So far, 2020 has definitely been the year of crazy, weird and the most bizarre food trends fuelled by social media. From ‘ice cream samosa’ to ‘Chai latte’, people around the globe came out of quarantine with hosts of weird food combos.

The “Fusion food” trend also gained momentum. The new trend that involves the amalgamation of different cuisines is being loved by many and also tried out by many restaurants. Bizarre fusion food recipes like Ice-cream vada pav, Makki ki roti with Maggi, Paratha with Ice-cream, Red Sauce pasta dosa and much more have hit the internet, dividing the netizens. Here is a look at the most bizarre recipes of 2020:

1. Red Sauce Pasta Dosa

A video showing the process of making a Red Sauce Pasta Dosa was uploaded on Twitter. The video begins as the person is seen spreading dosa batter on the pan. Further in the video, he adds vegetables like onion and capsicum. The person is seen adding sauces as per his taste and spreading it on the batter. Generally, you make the dosa by adding its regular filling of vegetables and potato but here the twist comes when the person adds some boiled pasta with lots of cheese. The prepared dosa is served by being cut into small pieces with lots of cheese on the top.

Tamil Friend jab iss type ka dosa Dekhta bahut Gaaliya deta hai ðŸ˜¹ðŸ˜¹ pic.twitter.com/CVNPEHutTz — RDX GARU ðŸš©ðŸš© (@India_Maharaj) August 22, 2020

2. Paratha with ice-cream

Recently, a bizarre food combination went viral and received a mixed response from the netizens. On Twitter, a user named Owais Siddiqui shared two pictures on his feed that showed a parantha rolled as an ice cream cone. The bizarre part was a few scoops of ice cream which were seen inside it. Owais also added a caption to his post, which read, "Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta".

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

3. Chocolate samosa pav

A food blogger named Ashish Shrivastav agitated a section of the social media by introducing them to chocolate samosa pav. The video shows chocolate sauce being poured on a pav. After the sauce is completely spread, the person put a samosa on top of it and further adds in more chocolate sauce.

4. Ice-cream vada pav

After chocolate vada pav comes to another bizarre recipe called ice cream vada pav. The fusion dish consists of a maida pav and ice-cream which has been put together to create a quirky dessert item which has been receiving mixed reactions from the people. The video was posted by a man from Gujarat by the name Sahil Adhikari.

In the video, a man in an ice-cream truck is seen taking a maida pav and coating its insides with a few flavoured sweet syrups. These syrups are generally used by ice-gola makers to give the gola a bright colour and a strong flavour. He goes on to add a huge scoop of ice-cream into the prepared pav before slightly pressing it together and aligning it well. The man in the cart is then seen pouring another layer of the pink syrup to give it a special effect. He also adds a coating of nuts on top of the ice-cream before serving it to the customer.

Gujarat's answer to Vada Pav is here. Vada Pav in mud. pic.twitter.com/RoTv67xVnh — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 15, 2020

5. Oreo ice cream samosa

Oreo ice cream has a wide fan base among foodies while samosa is also a hyper-popular Indian street food. Recently, a Twitter user Hamza shared an image of the uncommon 'oreo samosa'. The images show a maida layer with oreo ice cream inside it. Social media users were left baffled when they came across this new dish.

Orea ice cream samosa anyone? ðŸ¦ðŸ¥„ pic.twitter.com/3kJthRfoOO — Hamza (@boybawarchi) May 4, 2020

6. Chai latte or ‘Dirty’ chai

Chai lovers from across the globe united to show their dissent with ‘Chai latte’. The drink became one of the viral trends after Dalgona Coffee. It is smooth and milky with a mild flavour of tea and coffee. The beverage can also be made strong by adding espresso to it.

It is available in both hot and cold form. The chai also has various health benefits as it boosts the immune system to combat diseases, it is good for people with Diabetes Type II, it increases good bacteria to improve gut health and as per various journals, dirty chai can also reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Take a look at how to make Dirty Chai.

Dirty Chai Lattes. So fun making the art on these delicious drinks! For anyone wondering what makes a chai latte dirty, it’s double shot of espresso!! We use our lighter roast Espresso Roma for these guys to make sure the flavours are perfectly complimentary. #yeg #yegbusiness pic.twitter.com/fHfzQS6img — Crum Coffee Bar -YEG (@crumcoffeebar) May 7, 2020

7. Maggi with curd

Maggi noodles with a blend of thick curd: A gutsy user named Felon Mask suggested that people must “try” the dish, as she argued, "How else does plain Maggi even look". After she uploaded what the Twitter users described as her 'gross looking recipe' on the Internet with a ‘red heart’, users lambasted her for committing such a “blasphemy”. However, Felon found a comrade in another user that shared his food picture saying, “Can't beat this though.” The image depicted a plate of cashew sweets that he was having dipping them in tomato ketchup.

Maggi and curd is food for the soul â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/RmNRVRvnfw — Felon Mask (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

8. Dalgona coffee

While the world was being forced to self-quarantine in order to avert a full-blown explosion of coronavirus pandemic, Dalgona Coffee became one of the most tangible and deliciously consumable trends. Overnight, it felt like the foamy coffee had taken over social media. Netizens around the globe were quick to jump on this trend, however, they later found that it took quite an effort to make the coffee without an electric whisk.

9. Maggi Pani puri

A video tutorial of Maggi Pani Puri recipe had triggered aggravation on the internet after users called it a “hate crime” towards food and threatened to call the authorities. Shared by a user named Bunny on Twitter, the video featured a lonesome Pani Puri stuffed with “overcooked” Masala Maggi noodles. The dish disappointed the internet so bad, that it triggered memes, jokes, threats, and even suggestions to “toss the cookout of the planetary existence” and “mass report” him for the disrespect he had shown to the cuisine.

10. Nutella Biryani

Nutella biryani-a dish which has left many disgusted. While Nutella is the most loved hazelnut cocoa spread around the world, Biryani is a sacred word for Indians. And somebody actually created a fusion of Nutella and Biryani.

