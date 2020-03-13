Uber Lost And Found Index: From Fake Tooth To Tricycle, Weird Things People Forgot In Cab

Uber has recently unveiled it's Lost & Found Index 2020. The index talks about all the things their passengers left behind in Uber cabs. The index also has a separate category for what Indian passengers leave behind the most and also details the most forgetful towns in India and the most forgetful days for passengers.

List of top tens

According to the index, the most commonly forgotten item in cabs by Indian passengers are phones. Phones may have taken the top spot but its followed by cameras at second place and bags as the third most forgotten item. Other items that made it on the top ten list of items forgotten in the cab by Indians are wallet, keys, clothing, umbrella, water bottles, headphones and glasses.

The top spot for the most forgetful city is taken by Mumbai, followed by Kolkata. India's capital Delhi is in the fourth spot preceded by Prayagraj on third. Other cities from India that made the top ten most forgettable cities are Bangalore, Kanpur, Mangalore, Agra, Varanasi and finally Patna. The index even has data on the most forgettable days of the year for Indians. The most forgettable day of the year is August 03 followed by July 06.

What do 🥩🥿🐾🧅 have in common? They are some of the most *unique* lost items.



Check out our 2020 Lost & Found Index for the scoop👇 — Uber (@Uber) March 10, 2020

Indian in 2019 also forgot some unique items in their Ubers. From the 'Becoming', a book by former first lady Michelle Obama, to even an acrylic artificial tooth. Other unique items forgotten by Indians include mangoes, exam notes, medical prescriptions, an icebox with injections and even an entire kid's tricycle.

It's very easy to use the 'Lost Items' feature on the Uber app. One just has to tap on the 'Menu' button once in the Uber app and then select 'Your Trips'. After that all one has to do is choose the ride where one left something behind, then select 'Reports and Issue' and finally 'i lost an item'. After which you will receive the option to contact the driver in whose can you forgot the item and then after the driver confirms if the item is with him the passenger and driver can mutually agree on when they can meet.