This Shop's Signboard Is Garnering Praise On Social Media For All Good Reasons

Social media is known for making unusual and sometimes strange things go viral and the latest one is garnering attraction for all the right reasons. A picture of a signboard from a shop in Punjab is going viral on Twitter that has 'Gupta and Daughters' written on it with people calling it is a sign of progress. The picture is getting a lot of praise from netizens because it is unusual to see some like that, especially in India. The signboard reportedly is of a shop from Ludhiana, according to a Twitter user named Aman Kashyap who also shared the image.

The post has received more than 6,400 likes and over 1,200 retweets since it was shared on Twitter on May 22. A user named Harsh Bhatkar wrote, "Great catch! So important to spread such signs of progress!" Another user wrote, "While many do use their daughter's name in naming their establishment, this has to be a first. Way to go, Guptaji. More power to you." Another user commented, "Such peoples are living in the 21st century but thoughts are of 22nd century."

Check out the post

Gupta nd daughters .... 👏🏽👏🏽 Unlike all the shops opened in the name of Sons, a medicine shop in association with “Gupta & Daughters” spotted in Ludhiana.



Be the change you want to see in this world ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rRE2JiYHpK — Dr Aman kashyap (@DrAmankashyap) May 22, 2020

