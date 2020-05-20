Two Birds Exchange Prey Mid-air; Check Out The Incredible Pictures

A wildlife photographer, Patrick Coughlin, recently captured incredible photos of two birds exchanging prey mid-air. While taking to Twitter, Coughlin identified that the creatures, male and female, were Northern Harrier. He also mentioned that the ‘exchanging prey is possible for nestlings’.

The series of images have prompted several reactions of amazement from many internet users. Shared on May 16, the tweet has managed to receive more than 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments. From ‘incredible’ to ‘amazing’ netizens were ‘impressed’ by the photography skills. One internet user wrote, “Outstanding photos, capturing the drama in the sky”.

While the first picture captures the moment where the bird drops the prey, the second image captures the other bird, with claws extended outwards, positioning itself to catch the food. The third image, on the other hand, documents the success of the exchange.

‘Best hand off ever seen’

A Twitter user said, “I like that you can see the slit shift in the bottom birds vision where they go full binocular in comparison to the more restful more side laying eye of the bird on top not needing to focus,” while another added, “Tremendous photos. I saw a lateral version of this sort of exchange of a rodent a year ago about this time at Point Reyes. Absolutely thrilling to watch, seamless. One user also wrote, “Super sequence capture. Love Harriers. I've been seen all 3 of our native UK Harriers, Hen, Marsh & Montagu's, food pass, always a privilege”.

Fabulous series of shots! — Wyoming liberal (@GBeerline) May 17, 2020

Impressed man, what a picture 👍 — Rohit (@Rohit69949886) May 17, 2020

Off da hook!! My goodness birds are incredible 🙌🏿 — Akilah Ocaña (@akilah_ocana) May 18, 2020

That was the best hand off I’ve ever see #NFL — Fresco Camco (@Fresco_Camco) May 17, 2020

Those are phenomenal shots!!! — D (@DazabDaza) May 17, 2020

