Three-year-old Girl Swept Up In The Air By Kite; Chilling Video Shows Miraculous Escape

In what could be termed as a terrifying experience, a shocking video has emerged online that shows a 3-year-old girl getting whisked 100 feet into the air after getting caught in the strings of a giant kite. The video of the toddler’s horrific experience which took place at an annual kite festival in Taiwan has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the young girl was swinging violently through the sky for several seconds before being rescued unharmed.

Reportedly, the three-year-old was taking part in a kite festival on August 30 in Nanliao. She was holding onto a giant, long-tailed orange-coloured kite when a sudden gust of wind hoisted her off the ground by several metres. According to several reports, the toddler was frightened by the kite mishap. But fortunately suffered no physical injuries in the ordeal which lasted for nearly 30 seconds before the girl landed safely on the ground.

A Twitter user shared the video of the kite mishap on the micro-blogging site, which shows the youngster swinging violently in the air while her worried parents can be seen screaming and shouting. The short clip also features the tot soaring over a huge crowd of onlookers, who are standing below attempting to reach up and grab her. Check out the video here:

A 3-year-old girl was entangled in a speed kite and flung into the air during a kite festival held in Hsinchu, Taiwan on 30th August. Fortunately the toddler was grappled by the adults on the ground as she descended. The little girl suffered only minor scratches. pic.twitter.com/JBtooGhmN0 — 7or8penniesGetLost (@talalaolaytw) August 30, 2020

Girl escapes serious injury

As per reports, the girl was taken to a hospital immediately after the shocking incident and was joined by her mother. Reportedly, the youngster escaped serious injury, suffering only mild scratches on her face and neck. Reportedly, the giant orange kite was meant to be carrying candies that would be scattered from the sky for children to catch. Although the girl was rescued unharmed, the Hsinchu City government reportedly decided to suspend the kite flying festival to conduct a safety review.

Earlier this week, a similar horrific incident took place when a little girl found herself in a terrifying situation after the inflatable unicorn that she was sitting on was swept away to the sea. The four-year-old was at the beach in the Greek town of Antirrio in the Gulf of Corinth with her family when a powerful current carried her away. Fortunately, she was rescued unharmed about half a mile from the shore by a ferry.

(Image credit: Romanoff Roman's Twitter)

