Bored Dad Makes Popcorn, Pops One Kernel At A Time In Hilarious TikTok Video

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, millions of people are confined to their homes under lockdown in a bid to contain the deadly virus. To beat boredom people have been undertaking activities like binge-watching TV series and playing board games. In a recently uploaded TikTok video, a bored dad decided to pass some time by making popcorn, the video of him making popcorn has gone viral because he appears to be making popcorn, one kernel at a time.

'Quarantine Day 19'

The video that was uploaded by TikTok user @alec0722 has already received more than 321 thousand likes and over 3 thousand comments. The Video is captioned ‘Quarantine Day 19: Found my dad in the kitchen making popcorn one at a time...’ and has been viewed more than 2 million times.

In the video the dad can be seen putting kernels of corn into the frying pan one-by-one and after each individual kernel pops he is then seen using a pair of tongs to pick up the piece of popcorn that has pooped and place it in a large bowl next to him filled with a lot of popcorn, signifying that he has been doing this for a long time.

Read: Video: TikTok User Celebrates Birthday Amid Lockdown, Blows Candles Using Hairdryer

Read: Coronavirus: NHS Doctor Reveals Why You Shouldn't Wear Gloves Through TikTok Video

One user commented that the bowl of popcorn that the dad in the video seems to be making looks to be the most perfect bowl of popcorn ever while another claimed that the dad’s actions were just wasting gas during a pandemic but having something to do is one of the best feelings there is. While some TikTok users claimed that the dad in the video had reached the ‘Epitome of boredom’ other users chimed in and said that the dad in the video was not bored because he had actually found something to do.

Read: LeBron James Keeps Fans Entertained Via TikTok Videos, Not Afraid Of 'looking Like A Fool'

Read: COVID-19: TikTok, WhatsApp Under Delhi Police Scanner Over Provocative Videos

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 95,813 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,607,912 people. Out of the total infections, 357,180 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

(Image Credit @alec0722/TikTok)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.