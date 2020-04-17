Kushal Tandon Strongly Feels The Need To Ban ‘TikTok’ In India

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the lives of many. With the national curve is away from flattening, the cases are over 13,000 in the country. While there are over 400 people who have succumbed to the virus, there are thousands in the country who are still under treatment and observation. Kushal Tandon, a popular television actor, believes that ‘the root of all problems is China’. He took to Instagram to express his opinions about Chinese origin TikTok, and made remarks on people using TikTok.

Also Read | Jennifer Winget's Photos With Her Beyhadh Co-star Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon’s opinions on TikTok

In the latest post that Kushal Tandon uploaded on his Instagram, his one million and counting followers could see that Kushal is ‘angry’ with the situation. He referred to the usage of TikTok for people who are ‘jobless and have nothing to do’. His called out on the people still indirectly providing revenue to the Chinese owners of TikTok just by using the application.

Also Read | Bigg Boss Contestants Who Earned The 'Angry Young Man' Tag; Sidharth Shukla, Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon wrote, “While the whole world is f***ked coz of China b***h, but still guess what are Indians and many others are giving them the revenue from sh*t #TikTok. While China made Tik Tok for people who were useless and who had nothing to do, and look at us all... haha, everyone is in Tik Tok, ban Tik Tok... proud of never using this sh*t Tik Tok, ban Tik Tok.” His post radiated the amount of anger in him and also expressed his thoughts on the widespread usage of TikTok in India. He also mentioned the banning of TikTok in India in his caption.

Kushal Tandon’s straightforward and surprisingly honest post about the use of TikTok in India after coronavirus pandemic

Image Credits: Kushal Tandon's Instagram

Also Read | Hina Khan And Kushal Tandon All Set To Woo Their Fans With Upcoming Horror Show

Also Read | Beyhadh Actor Kushal Tandon To Act Alongside A Debutant In Upcoming Show Bebaki

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.