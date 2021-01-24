Tiger Jumps Over Wall As Tourists Get Close To Click Pictures, Watch The Horrifying Video

In a horrifying video that went viral on social media recently, a tiger can be seen jumping out of its enclosure when tourists get too close during a jungle safari. The 15-second clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who took to social media to slam the carelessness of the people in the video. Nanda called the tourists "idiots" and said it was the "anger management" of the tiger that saved them this time, adding there is no guarantee it will happen again in the future.

Read: Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Tiger Silently Observing An Elephant | Watch

In the video, the tourists, on open-hood cars, can be seen touring a jungle safari. They stop by to take pictures of the tiger, who was minding its own business behind a low wall before they intruded the space. Moments into the video, the tiger jumps on the wall and starts walking as the tourists can be seen blown away in horror. "When human brain shuts down & mouth keeps talking," Nanda captioned the video, which has since garnered more than 12,000 views.

Idiotitis...

When human brain shuts down & mouth keeps talking.



Appreciate the anger management of the tiger. But that can’t be guaranteed in future. pic.twitter.com/dSG3z37fa8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 21, 2021

Read: Video: Tiger Cub Carries Monkey On Its Back, Netizens Wonder 'where's Their Momma?'

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post, condemning the behaviour of the humans in the video. "Absolutely! "Intelligent", 'superior' species always retaliate like that, didn't you know??? Fortunately, the tiger here showed who is the real intelligent person!" one individual wrote. Another user commented, "And if it (deservedly) did attack these fools, it wud get shot..poor tiger".

😳 look at the size of the beast!

And at a higher elevation than that jeep. Really close call.

The guide should lose his license. — Sandeep Barve 🇮🇳 (@1Sandeep_Barve) January 21, 2021

Our intrusion has crossed all limits...... — Poonia@Arpita (@Arpita56255489) January 21, 2021

These hopeless should have been punished. Don't understand which location is this? Why mobile phones are allowed? What guide and driver is doing? How the gypsy stops so near to the wild animal?

State governments are busy in making money through tiger reserves bt no strict rule! — HEMCHANDRA BRAMHE (@hsbramhe) January 22, 2021

True , he could have pounced on them, then he would have been called man eater. Why do humans need to disturb animal. Moreover he is not in zoo — Shubhi (@Shubhi54557694) January 22, 2021

Can't Govt ban these type of Safaris, it looks more dangerous for wildlife. Just my thought — srikanta (@srikanta8) January 22, 2021

Read: Glorious! Rare Black Tiger Photographed In Odisha; Netizens Say 'it Looks Beautiful'

In another news

Exemplifying a rare friendship, a baby macaque monkey was recently filmed hitching a ride on the back of a tiger cub. The adorable moment was captured in Hengshui Wildlife Park in the Chinese province of Hebei, where the two animal babies are “growing together”. As per the park officials, both of them share a good rapport since they were born four months ago. A video of them was shared on Facebook and shows the baby monkey named Ban Jin piggybacking on the tiger cub named September.

Read: YouTuber's 'fake Tiger Prank' Startles Animals, Videos Leave Netizens In Splits | WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.