Tiger Jumps Over Wall As Tourists Get Close To Click Pictures, Watch The Horrifying Video

In the horrifying video that went viral on social media recently, a tiger can be seen jumping out of its enclosure when tourists get too close during a safari.

In a horrifying video that went viral on social media recently, a tiger can be seen jumping out of its enclosure when tourists get too close during a jungle safari. The 15-second clip was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who took to social media to slam the carelessness of the people in the video. Nanda called the tourists "idiots" and said it was the "anger management" of the tiger that saved them this time, adding there is no guarantee it will happen again in the future. 

In the video, the tourists, on open-hood cars, can be seen touring a jungle safari. They stop by to take pictures of the tiger, who was minding its own business behind a low wall before they intruded the space. Moments into the video, the tiger jumps on the wall and starts walking as the tourists can be seen blown away in horror. "When human brain shuts down & mouth keeps talking," Nanda captioned the video, which has since garnered more than 12,000 views. 

Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post, condemning the behaviour of the humans in the video. "Absolutely! "Intelligent", 'superior' species always retaliate like that, didn't you know??? Fortunately, the tiger here showed who is the real intelligent person!" one individual wrote. Another user commented, "And if it (deservedly) did attack these fools, it wud get shot..poor tiger". 

Exemplifying a rare friendship, a baby macaque monkey was recently filmed hitching a ride on the back of a tiger cub. The adorable moment was captured in Hengshui Wildlife Park in the Chinese province of Hebei, where the two animal babies are “growing together”. As per the park officials, both of them share a good rapport since they were born four months ago. A video of them was shared on Facebook and shows the baby monkey named Ban Jin piggybacking on the tiger cub named September.

