Photo Shows Tiger Surrounded By Bulldozers And Truck In Forest, Netizens Furious

A picture of a tiger surrounded by bulldozer and truck is doing rounds on the internet. The picture was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. The recent post which showed a tiger surrounded by a bulldozer and a truck is an eye-opener. Within a few hours of being posted, the snap has gained huge attention and created a stir on the social media platform.

So to whom does the place belongs. When picture speaks more than the words. Powerful image by unknown. #TigerLand pic.twitter.com/rWvhnWBVpQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 5, 2020

The tweet shows the wild cat surrounded by heavy vehicles cutting down trees in forest garnered over 1.9k likes and almost 350 retweets within a few hours. The sad image also caught the attention of actress and filmmaker, Pooja Bhatt. She responded to the picture saying, "Have often wondered how terrifying a bulldozer must seem when viewed through the eyes of an animal whose home gets plundered. This image is a reminder that eventually man only leaves behind a trail of devastation in the name of progress."

Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the post.

Netizens react to the post

Have often wondered how terrifying a Bulldozer must seem when viewed through the eyes of an animal whose home gets plundered.This image is a reminder that eventually man only leaves behind a trail of devastation in the name of progress. 🙏 https://t.co/K8lIH3Q9Wi — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) March 5, 2020

Philip Shabecoff once said that "So bleak is the picture... that the bulldozer and not the atomic bomb may turn out to be the most destructive invention of the 20th century"



One more sad image from Maharashtra Grasslands pic.twitter.com/tPGlQ6Bhac — Sid the Birder (@siddisimple) March 5, 2020

I completely agree with you on this... — Shanti Bhushan (@shantibh) March 5, 2020

So true! — Akshay Singh (@Akshay_47) March 5, 2020

Disturbing to see these heavy machinery in the Heartlands of the forest. — SaurabhKarkera (@SaurabhKarkera) March 5, 2020

