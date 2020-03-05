The Debate
Photo Shows Tiger Surrounded By Bulldozers And Truck In Forest, Netizens Furious

What’s Viral

A picture of a tiger surrounded by bulldozer and truck is doing rounds on the internet. The picture was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tiger

A picture of a tiger surrounded by bulldozer and truck is doing rounds on the internet. The picture was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. The recent post which showed a tiger surrounded by a bulldozer and a truck is an eye-opener. Within a few hours of being posted, the snap has gained huge attention and created a stir on the social media platform. 

READ: Tiger Greets Tourists Enjoying Safari Ride In Forest With Loud Roar, Watch

The tweet shows the wild cat surrounded by heavy vehicles cutting down trees in forest garnered over 1.9k likes and almost 350 retweets within a few hours. The sad image also caught the attention of actress and filmmaker, Pooja Bhatt. She responded to the picture saying, "Have often wondered how terrifying a bulldozer must seem when viewed through the eyes of an animal whose home gets plundered. This image is a reminder that eventually man only leaves behind a trail of devastation in the name of progress." 

Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the post. 

READ: Tigress Keeps A Vigil While Cubs Drink Water, Netizens Say 'dangerously Beautiful'

Netizens react to the post

READ: 26 Tigers Missing From Ranthambhore National Park: NTCA Member Diya Kumari

READ: Viral Video Shows Mother Bear Chasing Away 2 Tigers In Ranthambore National Park; Watch

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
