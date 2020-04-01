Tigress Gives Birth To Cub In Sariska, Netizens Welcome 'good News Amid Bleek Times'

While the cases of coronavirus have continued to increase and the fear has escalated to an unprecedented level, all that people now strive for is hope and positivity during the virus outbreak. Amid the stress and fear, the news of a tigress giving birth to a cub is winning the hearts of people. The positive news was shared by an Indian Forest Officer on his official Twitter account, bringing in light during these dark times.

Hopeful news

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Officer, on March 31 tweeted the news of a tigress giving birth in Sariska Reserve, in an attempt to share positive news amid coronavirus. The picture that he tweeted was of Tigress ST-10, who could be spotted drinking water in Sariska, as her cub playfully climbs on her back. The news of the newborn came around as positive and special because Sariska had earlier lost all the tiger inmates, according to the IFS Officer. The birth of the cub comes around as a hopeful growth in the number of tigers in the reserve.

You need a good news amid #Covid19. She is #Tigress ST-10 & she has given birth to a cub. Who is spotted playing happily with her at Sariska. It is special because Sariska once lost all its tigers. A special project was launched & see a sight which makes conservationists smile. pic.twitter.com/t9Y8UbBbMq — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 31, 2020

Netizens welcome the little cub

Since posted, Parveen's tweet has collected over 8,350 likes and more than 1,200 retweets. Netizens were impressed with the positive news amid these bleak times and left a barrel of comments under the tweet. Coronavirus cases have continued to escalate, however, positivity and hope continue to be spread around with news like these.

Fantastic news! — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 31, 2020

Such wonderful news in these bleak times ♥️👏🏻👌🏻 — Geetanjali Singh (@paperhearts79) March 31, 2020

Aweeee so sweet...😘😍💖 Little baby with her mother... My heart is melting...🌺💖 — Shruti (@shruttitandon) April 1, 2020

lovely 😍. — krithika sivaswamy (@krithikasivasw) March 31, 2020

Heart warming in times of distress. — Monica K (@MonicaKale8) March 31, 2020

Heart warming 💚😍 — 🌿₳₭ⱧłⱠ₳ 🌿💫✨ (@Akhila_jade) March 31, 2020

Really good news — Chandan Prasad (@chandanprasad) March 31, 2020

Wonderful news ♥️ — Anish 🇮🇳 (@Aniiiiish) March 31, 2020

Awwwww thts so cute. Thanks for sharing. 👍 — Sameera (@Sameera82114938) April 1, 2020

Very beautiful and powerful picture. Thank you sir for sharing — persistenceVIP (@VipulTy62795321) March 31, 2020

