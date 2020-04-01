The Debate
Tigress Gives Birth To Cub In Sariska, Netizens Welcome 'good News Amid Bleek Times'

What’s Viral

A tigress at Sariska reserve has given birth to a cub after a long time of Sariska having no tiger inmates, spreading positivity and hope during tough times.

Tigress gives birth to a cub at Sariska reserve, amid coronavirus fear

While the cases of coronavirus have continued to increase and the fear has escalated to an unprecedented level, all that people now strive for is hope and positivity during the virus outbreak. Amid the stress and fear, the news of a tigress giving birth to a cub is winning the hearts of people. The positive news was shared by an Indian Forest Officer on his official Twitter account, bringing in light during these dark times. 

Hopeful news 

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Officer, on March 31 tweeted the news of a tigress giving birth in Sariska Reserve, in an attempt to share positive news amid coronavirus. The picture that he tweeted was of Tigress ST-10, who could be spotted drinking water in Sariska, as her cub playfully climbs on her back. The news of the newborn came around as positive and special because Sariska had earlier lost all the tiger inmates, according to the IFS Officer. The birth of the cub comes around as a hopeful growth in the number of tigers in the reserve.

Netizens welcome the little cub

Since posted, Parveen's tweet has collected over 8,350 likes and more than 1,200 retweets. Netizens were impressed with the positive news amid these bleak times and left a barrel of comments under the tweet. Coronavirus cases have continued to escalate, however, positivity and hope continue to be spread around with news like these.

