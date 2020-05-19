What Is The Purse Challenge On TikTok That Has Been Trending On Social Media?

Ever since the lockdown was announced, more and more people started engaging with social media apps and websites. Amidst all that, reportedly, TikTok has gained a massive fan following and the user engagement has sprung for the app tremendously. The social media app which is popular for uploading videos and sharing them online has come up with a new challenge called the ‘purse challenge’.

Owing to its popularity, it does not take long for these challenges to catch on. While most of them are silly and entertaining, sometimes some become annoying for the person who is getting ‘pranked’ in these challenges. Similarly, the purse challenge involves two people where one bursts into laughter but the other person is left annoyed.

What is the purse challenge?

The purse challenge involves two people sitting inside a car. Either of the two is supposed to pick up a bag or purse and hit the other person with it. This has to be done in a way that seems like it was unintentional and a mistake.

In most videos, girls are seen reaching out for their purse or bag kept in the back seat of the car. As they bring it forward, they hit the person sitting on the other seat, with it, on the head. Many users also do it the other way, where they try to keep the bag away in the backseat and hit the person while they are putting the bag in the backseat.

The purpose of the same is to record the reaction of the other person who gets hit. As it is supposed to look like an unintentional and honest mistake, a result of clumsiness or negligence. Reportedly, the trending videos on Tiktok have received more than 7.6 million views.

The purse challenge has now expanded over various other platforms. People have been taking to Twitter and Instagram. Check out some of the videos below.

tried the purse challenge on my brother and it backfired LOL pic.twitter.com/A1Re0GUJFu — stargirl (@elizabathh) May 17, 2020

Users react to the challenge

On another note, it has been found that even though the challenge has been gaining popularity, it is not being well received. A lot of users complained that it was not okay to hit other people’s head for no reason. Many users have also been complaining that the videos feel staged.

Am I the only one who thinks that challenge where you hit your man in the head with your purse isn’t funny — amber (@amberxperreira) May 19, 2020

It’s all staged and corny



This and the purse challenge ain’t even funny — ひKingMalひ (@LastKingMal) May 19, 2020

