COVID-19 Survivor Cheered By Patients, Medical Staff After Being Discharged; Watch

While the coronavirus outbreak is breaking hearts across the world, at the same time it is giving people moments to cherish for their lifetime. Recently, a video from Kerala's Kasargod district went viral on social media where a coronavirus survivor can be seen leaving the hospital with fellow patients and doctors cheering for him. The video was shared by Kadakampally Surendran, a minister in Kerala state government, who captioned it, "every recovery is a triumph."

Read: COVID-19: Indian Family Attends Wedding Happening In US Online; Netizens React

The 35-second-long clip has garnered more than 6,300 views since it was uploaded on April 4. People flooded the post with a lot of reactions from people praising the efforts of the local government to lauding doctors and paramedical staff for their thankless job.

Every recovery is a triumph.



This man recovered from Covid19 and is getting discharged from the hospital. Cheered by patients and staff, this happy scene is from govt hospital, Kasargod, Kerala.#keralafightsCorona #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/pOxR1uMNLY — Kadakampally Surendran (@kadakampalli) April 4, 2020

Read: COVID-19: Differently-abled Chess Prodigy Donates National Award Money To PM CARES Fund

We shall overcome — fatheen (@fatheenhasanep) April 4, 2020

Great to see this.Keep it up. — Shaik (@Shaik78210254) April 4, 2020

Hats off to govt pic.twitter.com/z05CUyeuLQ — kishore (@kishore7372) April 4, 2020

This is the scene of true victory for Doctors, Para medical staffs,nurse, sanitary staff, administrative & Govt. Machinery! Hope we get to see last Indian walking out healthy like this very soon winning battle over virus. #keralafightsCorona #IndiaFightsCornona @DCsofIndia — Ramanathan (@pradeep_kl) April 4, 2020

The days are very close to get back our normal life under the leadership of our Chief Minister.We will overcome soon.❤️ — sivakumar (@tvmldc) April 4, 2020

Read: Jalandhar Sees Dhauladhar Range For The First Time Ever, Pictures Shared By Parveen Kaswan

India has recorded 3,588 coronavirus cases in the country so far, of which 3,260 cases are still active. According to data by worldometer, India has logged in 99 deaths related to coronavirus, while 229 patients have been treated successfully.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 65,800 lives across the world and has infected over 12,17,700 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Heartbreaking! CRPF Jawans Eat Their Meals Sitting On Footpath Amid COVID-19 Crisis