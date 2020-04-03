Tiktok Video Of Man Transforming Into Cartoon Character Breaks Internet

A video that has won the hearts of netizens and left them in splits has been posted on TikTok. The hilarious video shows the transformation of a father into a cartoon character. The video shows an over enthusiastic son transforming his dad into a much loved character of a popular animated film.

The video, which was posted by TikTok user Joe Mele, shows the son talking about people who said that his father looks like Ego, the food critic from the film Ratatouille. It begins with Joe’s dad protesting and telling his son, that he doesn’t look like that guy. After that Joe told him, that he is going to turn him into the cartoon character.

Doppelganger

The man then shows a picture of the character and then the drama unfolds. Joe tells his protesting dad, to get into some proper clothes. To this, his slightly miffed dad had to comply, and change his clothes. Then as the scene unfolds, his dad is seen transforming into the character. First he’s made to wear similar clothes and forced to make his hair like Ego and is even made to wear some makeup, to which the annoyed dad had to give in.

The likeness started to shine through as soon as the makeover got completed. The son asks for one last favour from his dad, to copy the exact expression of the character shown in the picture. Joe then took a picture of Anton, the food critic and said it was time for the ‘final reveal’. He finishes up by forcing his dad to do the pose, and the likeness was remarkably incredible.

The video was captioned, “Dad absolutely nailed it!” It has garnered over 10.9 million likes and tons of amused comments from netizens. Netizens seem to be in splits with the resemblance that Joe’s dad has with the character. A TikTok user said, “OMG!! I almost mistook him for the real Ego.” Another said, “Absolutely no! ....but then he does it.” While another said, “Make a second movie with him please Disney.” Another user said, “His personality is also accurate."

